The CIA’s Heart Attack Pistol

Associated Press

When you hear of the CIA, most people think secret agents and spy gadgets. Public information is relatively hard to come by when it involves secret intelligence agencies. Most of the information we know involving the CIA comes years after the fact. But it was in 1974, that the Church Commision, who was appointed by Congress, decided to look into what our intelligence agencies had been spending tax payer’s money on. That’s when the world found out about the CIA’s now infamous “heart attack pistol.”

During the Cold War, the CIA was attempting to assassinate many foreign leaders across the world. Such leaders included Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Congo’s Patrice Lumumba, the Dominican Republic’s Rafael Trujillo, and Vietnam’s Ngo Dinh Diem. Project MKNAOMI was a highly secretive program within the CIA that was dedicated to building biological warfare weapons. One of the agencies main goals was to create a poison that could be used to assassinate a person without it looking like a murder.

Poison darts were first developed at the Fort Detrick Army base by a team of chemist researchers. Shellfish toxin that is mixed with water could be froze solid into a dart or pellet. The dart would then be fired out of a modified Colt M1911 pistol with a mechanical firing mechanism that made the gun almost completely silent. Allowing the assassin to get away unnoticed.

Once someone has been hit with one of these poison darts, the dart would melt immediately, releasing the deadly toxin into the persons bloodstream. Within minutes, the victim’s cardiovascular system would shut down, ultimately killing the person and it looking like a common heart attack. A tiny red dot would be the only thing left on the persons skin, completely undetectable to anyone.

According to Mary Embree, a former member of the CIA, the “heart attack pistol” had been tested on animals and prisoners to great effect. The public has no record of whether this pistol has actually been used as an assassination weapon or not. In 1976, President Gerald Ford signed an executive order forbidding employees of the government to “engage in, or conspire to engage in, political assassination.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.