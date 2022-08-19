Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern Michigan

(T.R Photography/Unsplash)

Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page that a mysterious illness was spreading through dogs in northern Michigan. The post goes on to explain that many dogs over the last month have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo. But when tested, the results come back negative. Most of the dogs that were affected were under the age of 2 years old and passed away within 3 days of getting sick.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease that is found in mostly unvaccinated puppies and young dogs. The most common symptoms of parvo include vomiting, diarrhea, bloody stool, and the lack of appetite. There is no specific cure, but if caught early enough, dehydration can be fought by replacing lost fluids, and antibiotics can be used to prevent secondary infections.

As of right now, the Otsego Animal Shelter has been in contact with veterinarians in Gaylord, Traverse City, Mancelona, Grayling, and Indian River, to try and figure out what is happening to these dogs. They have also contacted the State Veterinarian, the Michigan Department of Agriculture, and Rural Developent, but no one has any answers.

Dogs that have been affected by this have been reported in multiple areas around Otsego Lake. Such areas include south of Gaylord, west of Gaylord, in the city limits of Gaylord, and in Vanderbilt. The best way to prevent your dog from getting sick is for it to be up to date with all of its vaccinations, and at the first sign of illness, see your local veterinarian.