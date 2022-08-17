Mandatory Harvest Reporting For Michigan Deer Hunters This Season

Kyle Schepperley

Kyle Schepperley

Come this fall, Michigan is requiring all deer hunters to report their harvest online within 72 hours. Reporting is mandatory and anyone who is in possession of a deer after the allowed time frame expires should have proof of a confirmation number. Hunters will still be required to attach a paper kill tag to their harvested deer.

Chad Stewart of the Department of Natural Resources, said one of the main reasons for the new mandatory online reporting is the need for more precise data. “The decline in response rate to our post-season mail surveys increases the amount of uncertainty in our harvest estimates, which can lead to incorrect regulation recommendations in some locations,” Stewart stated.

DNR wildlife biologist Brian Frawley, who is in charge of the survey, agreed. “Twenty years ago, 75% of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40%. If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it,” said Frawley

According to Stewart, hunters who have concerns with sharing their harvest location should know its confidential information and that accurate data helps both the DNR and hunters.

“While we will have near real-time harvest data available for hunters throughout the season on our website, that data is at the county level. Only the DNR will have access to the GPS coordinates of the actual harvest location, which is needed for two very important reasons: more effective disease surveillance, and the ability to build a network of harvest locations over time so we can adapt management guidelines to better align with harvest numbers. That means better overall management recommendations for Michigan’s deer population,” said Stewart.

You can report your harvested deer online by visiting Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport. Or by using the DNR’s new mobile app that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

