New Cannabis Store Set To Open In Mancelona

Kyle Schepperley

Another retail cannabis store is set to open in the growing town of Mancelona. Nature’s ReLeaf has stores in Acme, Grand Rapids, Burton, and are expecting to open up their 4th location by the end of August, or early September at the latest. The new store is located at 621 N Williams Street, Mancelona, MI next to Family Fare. 

“As we look into the future, we look at how we can best share our experience and our culture with each person in our beautiful state. Our goal is to provide access by expanding our retail footprint as well as developing educational outreach programs. We look forward to moving into new communities, providing educational resources to all that are interested, and working to improve the lives and communities of all that we are given the opportunity to interact with,” Nature’s ReLeaf website states.  

This will be the second recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Mancelona. Jailhouse Cannabis was the first shop to come to town and has been quite successful thus far. 

A third business has plans of opening up downtown as well. The company Green Pharm purchased the old PNC Bank, just off of U.S. 131, and is planning to open as a retail marijuana dispensary. An opening date has not been given yet. Green Pharm is another Michigan based company, with locations in Detroit, Hazel Park, Ossineke, Bay City, Kalkaska, and Traverse City. 

“Green Pharm is committed to providing the best customer experience with the highest quality medical and recreational cannabis. We have a wide variety of product at prices everyone can afford. We focus on the needs of our clients and have experienced, trained-on staff bud tenders that are here to educate and connect with you to provide a genuine, caring experience. From down-state to up-north, we’re proud to be Michigan based and are here to serve you,” states Green Pharms website. 

New businesses create new jobs for the local community. By accepting new ventures, Mancelona will continue to grow and flourish as a small town in Northern Michigan. 

