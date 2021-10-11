5 Gather 'Round Events You Won't Want To Miss!

Till Ferrell Alverez Food Shot Skyler June Photography

In its debut year, the four-day Gather 'Round Culinary Art's Experience expects to be a major showcase in headlining the South's top chefs, beverage experts, and artists in a series of signature events, Masterclasses, and local collaborator dinners from October 14th - 17th. This inaugural culinary series takes place at the new Epicurean Atlanta, which is Atlanta's only food and wine-focused hotel featuring a series at Sky Terrace Lawn, Epicurean Theatre, and its signature restaurant, Reverance.

This festival will celebrate the South's culinary world with a roster of 70+ hospitality experts and artists that help create a unique guest experience in food and beverage . This event will also support the Giving Kitchen and Handbridge Creative Arts Center.

There’s a lot to look forward to in this culinary series , you want to try them all, to help you get started we’ve narrowed down to our top five…

Signature Event: Awaken Your Senses

This exclusive ticketed event takes place on Thursday at 7:30 pm and features unlimited foods & drinks from Atlanta's top chefs and beverage experts. Talents include Erika Moore and Raquel Ravenell from the craft cocktail lifestyle brand, Whiskey and Rosemary, Justin and Jonathan Fox of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Atlanta's only Texas-style bbq restaurant, and Executive Pastry Chef, Claudia Martinez of the award-winning restaurant, Miller Union.

Lunch and Learn: Chicken, Spice, & Everything Nice

This event that takes place on Friday at 12:00 pm allows guests to learn how many ingredients and dishes transform into many popular southern dishes such as stewed chicken and curries, how they interconnect with our lives today, and understand its global roots. The educational culinary lunch features talents Deborah VanTrece, owner of Atlanta restaurant, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and author of "Twisted Soul Cookbook", Mimmo Alboumeh, the chef/owner of many notable restaurants such as Red Pepper Taqueria and Maya Steaks & Seafood, and Shai Fargian, executive chef/partner at Yafo Kitchen in Charlotte, NC.

MasterClass Series: Snapshot: Buford Highway: Send Noods

This event is a quick overview of Atlanta's Buford Highway that takes place on Saturday at 5:00 pm. If you are not from Atlanta, it's best-known for its best ethnic foods in the region, and this series is a fast-track through this unique diverse region of Atlanta. This masterclass is moderated by We Love BuHi Executive Director, Lily Pabian and is led by Snackboxe Bistro's Thip Athakhanh and Heirloom Market BBQ's Jiyeon Lee.

Collaborative Dinner Series: Lyla Lila Vinyl Nights

This amplified dinner series takes place on Saturday at 6:00 pm and is narrated by Executive Chef Craig Richard of Lyla Lila. Guests are treated to a multi-course meal featuring flavors of Italian, German, and Alpine cooking. Desserts will be prepared by Chef Chrysta Poulos. Natural wines, paired cocktails, and carefully selected music played by vinyl records will be hand-selected by Lyla Lila's Alex Brashers and Metzger Bar & Butchery's Kjell Anderson.

Signature Event: Punch Brunch at Reverance

You can't go wrong with brunch and southern jazz and blues at the Atlanta Skyline on Sunday at 11:30 am! This event starts at the Epicurean signature restaurant, The Reverence with a four-course meal paired with traditional and modernized punches. After brunch, guests are invited to the Sky Terrace for Rooftop Revelry featuring live music. Talents include Executive Chef of the Epicurean Hotel Atlanta, Ewart Wardhaugh, Chef/Partner of The White Bull Grana and Bastone, Pat Pascarella, and Humble Mumble's Chef/Owner, Justin Dixon.

For tickets, go to www.gatherroundatl.com

