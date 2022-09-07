Some ADHD Signs & Symptoms for Women Kurt Goodwin

It may seem obvious to other people, but for women with ADHD, it's not. Women may experience the symptoms of ADHD differently than men. That's why we've compiled a list of 10 things every woman with ADHD should know about their condition. These few symptoms can be confusing when you first hear them and may still be difficult to believe after researching them thoroughly.

How Is ADHD Diagnosed in Women?

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that manifests in childhood but may not be diagnosed until adulthood. Women with ADHD may struggle with time management, organization, and planning. They may also be impulsive and have trouble with focus and concentration.

ADHD is diagnosed using a combination of clinical interviews, behavior rating scales, and objective measures of cognitive functioning. There is no single test that can diagnose ADHD. Instead, a comprehensive evaluation is necessary to rule out other possible causes of the symptoms.

The symptoms of ADHD can be different in women than in men. For example, women with ADHD may be more likely to experience symptoms of inattention, while men with ADHD are more likely to experience symptoms of impulsivity and hyperactivity.

There is no cure for ADHD, but it is a treatable condition. Treatment for ADHD often includes medication, psychotherapy, and education about the disorder.

7 Signs & Symptoms of ADHD for Women

Feel overwhelmed at shopping, offices, or parties? Can you ignore noises that others ignore? Time, money, paper, or "things" hindering your goals? Do you feel attacked at midday? "One more" demands drive you crazy? Are you coping, searching, catching up, or covering up? Do you avoid people? Have you quit hosting due to the mess? Feeling out of control and unable to satisfy demands?

Feel overwhelmed at shopping, offices, or parties? Can you ignore noises that others ignore?

Many women with ADHD feel overwhelmed in social situations, such as office parties or family gatherings. They may have difficulty filtering out irrelevant stimuli, such as background noise or small talk. As a result, they may feel frazzled and unable to focus on the task.

Women with ADHD may also have trouble ignoring distractions when they are trying to concentrate on something. For example, a ringing phone or a colleague's conversation may be enough to derail their train of thought. This can make it challenging to complete tasks, leading to frustration and feelings of inadequacy.

The constant barrage of stimuli can also lead to sensory overload, which can be highly uncomfortable. As a result, women with ADHD may find themselves constantly seeking noise-canceling headphones or other ways to block out the world to find some relief.

Time, money, paper, or "things" hindering your goals?

For women with ADHD, time, money, paper, and "things" can be major hindrances to achieving goals. Whether it's late for appointments, forgetting to pay bills, or losing important papers, these things can stand in the way of success.

One of the most frustrating things about ADHD is that it can be challenging to keep track of time. Appointments, deadlines, and other time-sensitive tasks can easily slip through the cracks, leading to missed opportunities and lost productivity.

Money can also be a significant issue for women with ADHD. It can be easy to overspend or make impulsive purchases, and keeping track of finances can be challenging. This can lead to financial difficulties and put a strain on relationships.

Paperwork and "things" can also be a source of frustration for women with ADHD. Keeping track of important papers and belongings can be challenging, and clutter can quickly become overwhelming. This can make it difficult to focus and stay organized, leading to missed deadlines and lost productivity.

Do you feel attacked at midday?

ADHD symptoms for women can be confusing, and many women are constantly feeling overwhelmed and anxious. One of the most common symptoms of ADHD in women is feeling attacked at midday. This can be a feeling of being overwhelmed by work, family, or social obligations. It can also be a feeling of being attacked by your thoughts and feelings. Many women with ADHD are constantly bombarded with intrusive thoughts and worries. This can make it difficult to focus on anything else. If you find yourself feeling attacked at midday, it may be a sign that you have ADHD.

"One more" demands drive you crazy?

Women with ADHD often feel overwhelmed by the constant demands of others. It can feel like there is always "one more" thing that needs to be done, which can be incredibly frustrating. The constant demands can also lead to feelings of anxiety and stress, which can be challenging to cope with.

One of the best ways to deal with this symptom is to learn to say "no." It can be challenging, but it's essential to set boundaries and be honest about what you can and can't handle. It's also important to be patient with yourself and understand that you may be unable to do everything you ask.

Are you coping, searching, catching up, or covering up? Do you avoid people?

For women with ADHD, coping mechanisms may include avoidance behaviors. For example, you may avoid people, places, or situations that trigger your ADHD symptoms. This can be an effective short-term coping strategy, but it's not a sustainable solution in the long run. If you constantly avoid people or situations, it's vital to seek professional help.

Have you quit hosting due to the mess?

For women with ADHD, messes can be a significant source of stress. For example, if you're constantly worrying about the state of your home, it can be hard to relax and enjoy your time with friends and family. You may have even stopped hosting get-togethers altogether due to the anxiety of having people over.

Suppose this sounds like you; know that you're not alone—many women with ADHD struggle with keeping their homes clean and organized. The good news is that there are some things you can do to make the situation more manageable.

First, try to create a system that works for you. This may mean setting aside time each day to tidy up or investing in some organizing tools to help you keep track of your belongings. Whatever you do, don't be afraid to ask for help from your friends and family. Let them know what you're going through and ask them to pitch in when they can.

Remember, you're not alone in this. There are lots of resources and people who can help you manage your ADHD. With a little effort, you can get your home back in order and start enjoying your time with loved ones again.

Feeling out of control and unable to satisfy demands?

Do you feel like you're constantly trying to catch up, and no matter how hard you try, you can never seem to get ahead? You're not alone. Many women with ADHD feel like they're constantly struggling to keep up with the demands of life.

If you're constantly feeling overwhelmed and like you're never able to meet all the demands placed on you, it's essential to seek help. ADHD can be debilitating, and getting the help you need to manage it is crucial.

Many resources are available to women with ADHD, and there is no reason to suffer in silence. If you think you may have ADHD, reach out to your doctor or a mental health professional for help.