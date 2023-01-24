Liberals Begin Speaking Out Against Biden as DOJ Search Escalates the Magnitude of the Situation

Now that the FBI has searched and uncovered yet another cache of top-secret documents, liberals are scrambling to distance themselves from their leader

It's true, the discovery of even more classified material has escalated the severity of the situation. When combined with the fact that the DOJ search was conducted after his attorneys performed several searches of their own and reported nothing relevant remained, the situation gets downright sticky – complicating matters further and multiplying the political fallout by a factor of ten.

Biden’s lawyers argued that the recent DOJ search underscored his cooperation with a special counsel’s investigation. This is a clear attempt to distinguish him from the behavior of ex-President Donald Trump and his own documents scandal.

This, however, completely avoids the fact that Biden potentially broke several laws just by possessing top-secret documents outside of a secure environment - as a senator, or even as a vice president – issues that are not present in Trump’s case as he was a sitting president with the power to declassify any documents he wished.

On the other hand, the reality of FBI officers searching the private residence of a sitting president remains an extraordinary and unique one. Even though Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided by FBI agents on August 8th of 2022, he was not a sitting president at the time, nor had he been for some time. In fact, in the history of America, there has never been a case of a sitting president having had their private residences searched by any law enforcement agency – until now.

Of course, the White House continues to try to downplay the situation from every angle. But this latest discovery of documents by FBI searchers after Biden’s attorneys had already pronounced the house ‘clean’ has evoked a plethora of new questions.

Among those questions:

· Why did Biden still have top-secret information from his time as a vice president?

· How did material, typically treated with extreme care by federal employees, end up at his private residence?

· Who had access to those top-secret documents over the years they were in his personal possession?

· Why did Biden, as a senator or a vice president, remove top-secret documents from the secure locations where he initially encountered them?

· How did the National Archives and other federal employees charged with the safeguarding of classified materials not ever notice they were missing?

· Why did the DOJ initially trust Biden’s lawyers to search his properties and decline to oversee those searches?

· What happened to change their minds and request that Biden allow them to search his home in Wilmington?

· What is the nature of the top-secret documents that were found? (There are ways to describe them without divulging their contents or breaking classification protocols).

Even the Number 2 Democrat in the Senate, when asked about the situation, agreed that Biden has lost the moral 'high ground' in criticism over classified documents.

Even more, the newest document discoveries led to some very pointed criticism of the president among Democrats. This has only been complicated by the White House’s management of the controversy, which has fed the classic drip, drip cycle of a slowly emerging Washington scandal and now threatens to become the legacy of his presidency.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union Show,” Senate Majority Whip, Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) had this to say about the situation:

“When that information is found, it diminishes the stature of any person who is in possession of it, because it’s not supposed to happen. Whether it was the fault of a staffer or an attorney, it makes no difference. The elected official bears ultimate responsibility.”

Durbin, like most other Democrats, despite speaking out against the President’s possession of the documents, has continuously tried to shine Biden’s document debacle in a brighter light than Trump’s. He’s done that by continuously trying to convince anyone who will listen that Biden’s cooperation with the Justice Department and Trump’s months of back and forth with them, in some way diminishes the severity of Biden’s situation, although most experts we’ve spoken to adamantly disagree.

When we spoke with political analyst and former political science professor, Dr. Dorian Lassiter, we asked him about the similarities and differences between the two cases. He had this to say:

“The only real similarity is that both men had documents, but the situations are vastly different for several reasons. First, and I believe most important is that Trump, as a president, had every right to possess classified documents. As a VP, and especially as a Senator, Biden was only allowed to even view classified documents that the president deemed he needed to see. But, under no circumstances is a Senator or a VP ever authorized to remove top-secret documents from a secured location while presidents can take them anywhere.

“Another major issue that nobody has mentioned is that Mar-a Lago was considered the White House of the South for 4 years. Because of that fact, it’s very possible that Trump was presented with those classified documents for the first time right there in that house and that they never left. That would completely destroy the whole taking of documents’ angle.

“Of course, Biden’s Wilmington house was never an official presidential location of any kind until recently, so he loses that issue too.

“Lastly, as a president, Trump had the power to declassify any documents he wished. What’s more, unlike what left-wing propaganda media is saying, there is no formal written procedure a president must do to declassify documents unless they are getting donated to a library or museum of some kind and will be on public display. Then, and only then, must a president certify in writing that those documents were declassified.

“Obviously, that’s not even an option Biden had available to him.

“Lastly, there’s the situation where Biden’s team keeps insisting that Trump didn’t cooperate or return the documents when requested. The problem with that scenario is that, in reality, Trump’s attorneys were not only in constant communication with the archives and the DOJ, but he invited them to Mar-a-Lago on at least two separate occasions to inspect the documents.

“What’s more, while they were there, they even instructed Trump’s people on what kind of locks to have installed on the storage room doors – a situation that would tell most people they didn’t see anything they felt was alarming in trump’s basement. And we all know that’s a whole lot different than having them in the garage.

“That’s not even addressing the situation with Hunter having unfettered access to these top-secret documents for years, especially considering the demons he deals with on a daily basis – by any definition, a recipe for disaster.”

Meanwhile, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union”:

“I think what’s significant, as a former federal prosecutor, is that no longer are they relying on the attorneys to comply, although it was consensual, the search,” The Texas Republican continued: “But the fact is, the FBI conducted this search, not his attorneys. That really ratchets the investigation.”

The 13-hour FBI visit to Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home was made public by Biden’s personal lawyer on Saturday evening, who said the Justice Department took away “six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President.” The department also took away some personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years, lawyer Bob Bauer said in the statement.

This was after approximately 20 documents were found by the president’s lawyers at Biden’s home and in an office he used in Washington after leaving the vice presidency.

Richard Sauber, a senior White House lawyer, wrote in a statement on Saturday that Biden had been:

“…committed to handling this responsibly because he takes this seriously” and he and his team worked “swiftly to ensure the DOJ and the Special Counsel have what they need to conduct a thorough review.”

Saturday’s discovery of new documents represented the latest instance where subsequent events – including the discovery of more classified material – followed attempts by the White House and the president to minimize the affair.

After Biden previously implied that classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked to protect his beloved Corvette, he told reporters who asked him about the situation on Thursday that “there’s no there, there.”

Yet, the next day, the FBI investigators who searched his Wilmington home with his legal team found more classified material that further blurred the distinctions between his case and Trump’s.

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, for example, on Sunday said important questions remained even though the president was cooperating with the probe. He went on to say:

“So that’s why there needs to be this independent investigation. … How many documents are we talking about? Dozens, a handful, or hundreds? How serious are they? Why were they taken? Did anyone have access to them?” Kaine said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Also, West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin – who sometimes takes positions that clash with Democratic Party’s leaders, partly due to the popularity of Trump in his native state – was critical of Biden and also demanded answers while being interviewed by CNN’s Dana Bash.

“It’s unbelievable how this could happen. It’s totally irresponsible. What should be done is exactly what (Attorney General) Merrick Garland did. Put the special counsel. Let’s wait and see. Some people are taking sides. ‘OK, it was more egregious than what President Trump did and what President Biden did.’ And maybe that’s true. I don’t know. Maybe it’s not true. Let’s find out.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott tweeted:

“Think about this—Joe Biden has had classified documents lying around his home for YEARS with no explanation or accountability as to why.”

And Missouri Senator Josh Hawley added:

“Sounds like a pattern of serial contempt for the law. The American people have a right to know what was in all these documents Biden was illegally hoarding. And who else had access to them.”

