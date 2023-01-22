Biden Boasts ‘No Regrets’ in Not Disclosing the Finding of Top-Secret Docs in His Office Until After the Mid-Terms

Biden also downplayed the ruckus being made over the top-secret documents found in his home and former office, telling reporters, “There’s no there there”

Responding to a question while touring parts storm ravaged California, Biden told reporters he has “no regrets" about not revealing the discovery of the documents sooner, particularly before the mid-term elections.

“We found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place. We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department,” Biden said. “We’re fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there.”

His comments represent the third time he’s tried to brush off the revelations, all in response to reporters’ questions. He has not issued any official statement on the matter that was unsolicited or of his own volition.

Further, The White House has been heavily criticized for how long it took to tell the public about the documents, which dated back to Biden's time as vice president, up until the latest batch found at his home by the DOJ, which date as far back as his time as a US Senator.

TIMELINE:

· The first batch was found on November 2nd in his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

· The next batch was discovered on December 20th, inside the garage of Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

· Several days later, more were found in a nearby room of that same Biden family home.

· Most recently, on January 19th, while conducting a ‘consented’ search (meaning without a search warrant but with Biden’s permission) of Biden’s home, Department of Justice investigators found yet another box containing 6 more top-secret documents in another room near his garage in the Wilmington home. This despite the DOJ’s repeated public declarations that they would not participate in, or oversee Biden’s lawyers’ search efforts for classified materials within Biden’s personal properties.

It is also important to note that The White House did not confirm the finding of even a single document until last week, and then, only after CBS reported that the first set of documents had been discovered.

Biden said he has been:

“…following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. That’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there.”

And while Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate the matter officially, it is perhaps, even more telling, that this latest batch of documents was found after Biden’s attorneys had supposedly conducted numerous thorough searches of his properties and reported to the public, as well as to the DOJ, that they had found nothing else of relevance.

