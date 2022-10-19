President Joe…Burgundy? Recent Teleprompter Gaffs are Drawing Critical Comparisons to the Iconic Will Ferrell Buffoon

The latest foray into Biden’s often flamboyant gaffs comes after the President actually spelled out the word d-o-t while providing an email address to listeners during a speech

Yes, again.

This time around, the President faced mocking backlash from yet another embarrassing gaffe, this one made on Monday while trying to share a website to report fraud in his student debt handouts plan.

This latest miscue came while announcing the launch of an online application portal for those earning less than $125,000 per year to receive up to $10,000 in student debt relief. While addressing criticisms of the plan, Biden also promoted the Federal Trade Commission’s website for reporting fraud.

However, while reciting the FTC’s web address to report suspected fraud, reading it off of the teleprompter, Biden stumbled along, actually spelling out the word "dot" while giving the URL.

"If you get any questionable calls, please tell us by going to report fraud … report fraud, D-O-T, F-T-C, dot gov," Biden said, for the website reportfraud.ftc.gov/.

"Glassy-eyed Biden gets another absolute ass kicking from the teleprompter," CRTV engagement director Jason Howerton wrote.

"Stand strong, Joe! You're the only thing standing between us and Kamala," YouTuber Todd Masson joked.

"You Can't make this up. They put the word ‘dot’ in the teleprompter and he literally got so confused he spelled it out instead of just saying ‘dot,’" RNC Research rapid response director Tommy Pigott wrote.

"Joe Biden spelled out D-O-T that’s the . in an [web] address today. He really is Ron Burgandy," Radio host Clay Travis tweeted.

Biden also faced ridicule on Monday for arguing that gas in California has "always" been $7 per gallon following rising gas prices.

"Well, that’s always been the case here," Biden replied. "You know, it’s not — what — nationwide, [gas prices] came down about $1.35, and they’re still down over a dollar. But we’re going to work on, housing is the big, is the most important thing we have to do in terms of that."

President Biden initially announced his student debt handout plan in August. The announcement received intense criticism from Republicans and news commentators while, at the same time, being praised by sympathetic media pundits. However, many media outlets were also forced to acknowledge flaws with the program, particularly its expected impact on inflation.

While Initial costs for the debt forgiveness plan were placed at no less than $400 billion, The White House has not attempted to explain how the program can be administered without increasing the already record-high inflation rates.

