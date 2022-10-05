A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s

Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).

However, what really sets them apart is that, unlike other polling institutions, Gallup decided to take this question to the next level and added another twist to it. When Gallup conducts this poll, they follow up that notoriously common question and it's not so notorious follow up, by asking respondents to answer which political party the respondent thinks can better handle the issue that they just named as the most important.

According to their most recent efforts, Gallup’s latest data shows that 48% of Americans believe the Republican Party is best equipped to handle the item they consider to be the most important facing America today, while 37% believe that the Democratic Party would be best suited.

From a historical perspective, this 11-point GOP advantage is one of the best they’ve ever enjoyed. Looking back across 20 midterm elections since 1946, when this question was asked, only once has the Republican Party had a larger advantage on this question. That was in 1946, when Republicans had a 17-point lead on the Democrats.

In that year, Republicans ended up gaining a net total of 55 House seats in the 1946 mid-term election. And while the correlation of this data is far from perfect (+0.7 on a scale of -1 to 1) between House seats won by the Republican Party and how they stood against the Democrats on the most important issue question, there is no denying that the correlation exists and that it’s a strong one.

When we take a look at all mid-term elections since 1946 in which there was a Democratic president, the GOP ended up with 230 seats on average in the five elections when they led on the question of who Americans trusted more on the issue most important to them. This included 1946 when they won 246 seats.

In the four elections when Republicans trailed on this question, they ended up maintaining an average of just 189 seats. This included both 1962 and 1998, which are the only two elections in the polling era with a Democratic president when Republicans had a net gain of fewer than five seats. Ironically, Democrats need to keep Republicans to a net gain of fewer than five seats to maintain control of the House after November’s elections.

All things being what they are, the large Republican lead this year would seem to spell doom for the Democrat’s chances of holding control in the House. It also shows statistical proof that the issue of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade isn’t as important of an issue to most Americans as some may want voters to believe it is.

And while it is plausible that Democrats outperform the historical baseline the Gallup question suggests, it’s just as plausible that the whole abortion issue is taking a back seat to the economy, immigration, and other issues which most Americans believe are the most important key issues the country must face over the next 4 years.

It bears noting that the topic of abortion ranked seventh when Americans were asked to name issues that were extremely or very important to them in a recent Monmouth University poll. This is also conducive to the rankings the issue has received in hundreds of polls, by other polling agencies, that asked the same question.

In July, Gallup showed a mere 8% of Americans named abortion as the nation’s most important issue. That was the highest it’s ever been since Gallup began tracking abortion as an important problem in 1984, however, it isn’t even close to how many people consider things like the economy and immigration to be their most paramount concerns.

In their most recent September poll, only half that number (4%) said abortion was the most important problem. Additionally, the percentage of Americans who listed the judicial system/courts/laws as the most important problem dropped from 5% in July to 2% in September.

This data holds consistent when we look at trending topics in Google searches as well. The number of Google searches for abortion in September was basically tied with the number of searches in April, the month before the May leak of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. Subsequently, searches in September were one-third of the level they were in May and only one-fifth of the level they were in June when Roe was overturned. They’re now also less than half what they were in July.

All told, this could be very bad news for Democrats. Polls show Democrats are more trusted than Republicans on abortion by double-digits. Republicans are more trusted by double-digits on the issues of inflation and the economy, which Americans were far more likely to say was most important to them in the most recent Monmouth poll.

Another issue that ranked very high in the latest Monmouth poll was the issue of crime. This is an issue Republicans have been running on feverishly and an issue that has been plaguing Democratic candidates all across the country in recent years. Polling indicates a double-digit advantage for Republicans on the issue of crime.

As far as trending Google searches are concerned, abortion searches outnumbered crime searches on Google in May, June, and July. Today, crime searches outnumber abortion by greater than two-to-one.

If these statistics hold true into November, Republicans may have no problem reaching that 230 House seat average they have when they hold the advantage on who Americans think can better handle the issue that is most important to them.

