A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

Kurt Dillon

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTzZy_0iMvkTLx00
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).

However, what really sets them apart is that, unlike other polling institutions, Gallup decided to take this question to the next level and added another twist to it. When Gallup conducts this poll, they follow up that notoriously common question and it's not so notorious follow up, by asking respondents to answer which political party the respondent thinks can better handle the issue that they just named as the most important.

According to their most recent efforts, Gallup’s latest data shows that 48% of Americans believe the Republican Party is best equipped to handle the item they consider to be the most important facing America today, while 37% believe that the Democratic Party would be best suited.

From a historical perspective, this 11-point GOP advantage is one of the best they’ve ever enjoyed. Looking back across 20 midterm elections since 1946, when this question was asked, only once has the Republican Party had a larger advantage on this question. That was in 1946, when Republicans had a 17-point lead on the Democrats.

In that year, Republicans ended up gaining a net total of 55 House seats in the 1946 mid-term election. And while the correlation of this data is far from perfect (+0.7 on a scale of -1 to 1) between House seats won by the Republican Party and how they stood against the Democrats on the most important issue question, there is no denying that the correlation exists and that it’s a strong one.

When we take a look at all mid-term elections since 1946 in which there was a Democratic president, the GOP ended up with 230 seats on average in the five elections when they led on the question of who Americans trusted more on the issue most important to them. This included 1946 when they won 246 seats.

In the four elections when Republicans trailed on this question, they ended up maintaining an average of just 189 seats. This included both 1962 and 1998, which are the only two elections in the polling era with a Democratic president when Republicans had a net gain of fewer than five seats. Ironically, Democrats need to keep Republicans to a net gain of fewer than five seats to maintain control of the House after November’s elections.

All things being what they are, the large Republican lead this year would seem to spell doom for the Democrat’s chances of holding control in the House. It also shows statistical proof that the issue of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade isn’t as important of an issue to most Americans as some may want voters to believe it is.

And while it is plausible that Democrats outperform the historical baseline the Gallup question suggests, it’s just as plausible that the whole abortion issue is taking a back seat to the economy, immigration, and other issues which most Americans believe are the most important key issues the country must face over the next 4 years.

It bears noting that the topic of abortion ranked seventh when Americans were asked to name issues that were extremely or very important to them in a recent Monmouth University poll. This is also conducive to the rankings the issue has received in hundreds of polls, by other polling agencies, that asked the same question.

In July, Gallup showed a mere 8% of Americans named abortion as the nation’s most important issue. That was the highest it’s ever been since Gallup began tracking abortion as an important problem in 1984, however, it isn’t even close to how many people consider things like the economy and immigration to be their most paramount concerns.

In their most recent September poll, only half that number (4%) said abortion was the most important problem. Additionally, the percentage of Americans who listed the judicial system/courts/laws as the most important problem dropped from 5% in July to 2% in September.

This data holds consistent when we look at trending topics in Google searches as well. The number of Google searches for abortion in September was basically tied with the number of searches in April, the month before the May leak of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. Subsequently, searches in September were one-third of the level they were in May and only one-fifth of the level they were in June when Roe was overturned. They’re now also less than half what they were in July.

All told, this could be very bad news for Democrats. Polls show Democrats are more trusted than Republicans on abortion by double-digits. Republicans are more trusted by double-digits on the issues of inflation and the economy, which Americans were far more likely to say was most important to them in the most recent Monmouth poll.

Another issue that ranked very high in the latest Monmouth poll was the issue of crime. This is an issue Republicans have been running on feverishly and an issue that has been plaguing Democratic candidates all across the country in recent years. Polling indicates a double-digit advantage for Republicans on the issue of crime.

As far as trending Google searches are concerned, abortion searches outnumbered crime searches on Google in May, June, and July. Today, crime searches outnumber abortion by greater than two-to-one.

If these statistics hold true into November, Republicans may have no problem reaching that 230 House seat average they have when they hold the advantage on who Americans think can better handle the issue that is most important to them.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Gallup Polling, Google, Ballotpedia, Monmouth Polling, FiveThirtyEight Polling, The Associated Press, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0iMvkTLx00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gallup Polling# Voting Issues# Mid Term Elections# Democrats# Republicans

Comments / 457

Published by

Kurt Dillon is an experienced investigative reporter with over 29 years exp reporting the unbiased truth. He has two master's degrees from Columbia University in New York City--An MS in Psychology and an MA in English/Journalism.

Macon, GA
1601 followers

More from Kurt Dillon

Georgia State

Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion

In the 288-page decision, US District Judge Steve Jones declared that “while not perfect, Georgia’s election system violates neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act”

Read full story
96 comments

New Report Shows: Most Americans Don't Want Biden to Run for Re-Election

Recent polls by numerous polling agencies and news sources confirm the consensus of the overwhelming majority of Americans. What’s more, a new poll also found that Republican voters have vastly more enthusiasm for a Trump re-election, than Democrats have for Biden. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

Read full story
67 comments
Texas State

University of Texas Poll Shows Abbott with a Commanding Lead in Lone Star Governor’s Race

It isn’t easy being Beto as the former 16th District Rep appears poised to suffer his third political defeat in 6 years. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran Investigative reporter, Kurt Dillon. It was compiled from information gleaned from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The University of Texas Polling, and YouGov Polling.

Read full story
35 comments

Elvis - Some Interesting Morsels

Image provided courtesy of The Elvis Archive at Graceland. This fully attributed article was researched, compiled, and written by the accredited and degreed veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon. The information provided within this piece is attributed to the following sources: The History Channel, The Elvis Presley Archive at Graceland, Wikipedia.com, and History.com.

Read full story

Buying A Brand New Vehicle Is Riskier Than You Might Think

A first-hand peek into auto industry secrets and the financial aspects of buying (and leasing) a new car or truck -- directly from an industry insider. Yes, there’s nothing quite like sitting inside a brand new car. The firmness of the seats, the crispness of every moving part, and of course, that scent.

Read full story
47 comments
Georgia State

Polls Show: Georgia Democratic Candidates' Popularity Sinks With Biden's

The latest polls, by numerous polling agencies, don't look good for Democratic candidates in Georgia. Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) & Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (D) face uphill battles this NovemberImage courtesy of Democrats.org.

Read full story
1108 comments
Georgia State

Walking Dead Fans Can Soon Live in Alexandria

That's right, now that AMC's "The Walking Dead" has finally wrapped up after completing its 11th season, much of the equipment and territory the show used for filming, almost all of which was in the state of Georgia, will be going up for sale.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Pandemic Food Stamps Will Expire May 31st

According to the Georgia Department of Family and Human Services website, Bonus SNAP benefits will expire at the end of this month. Here's what Georgia recipients can expect. Ever since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of COVID emergency in 2021, participants of the federal food stamp program, now officially called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), have received a pandemic bonus to their regular monthly benefit allotment.

Read full story
16 comments

Walmart Will Soon Own The Drone Skies, At Least For A While

The retail juggernaut has recently taken steps that will make it the nationwide leader in drone deliveries--at least for a while. Image courtesy of Walmart, Inc. According to a Walmart executive, who does not have the authority to make statements on behalf of Walmart, so he requested to remain anonymous, Walmart Inc. has entered into an agreement with a company called DroneUp to expand drone deliveries into six US States. According to Axios, This means that Walmart's effective geographical drone delivery territory will include approximately 4 million American households.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Your GA Tax Refund May Be Smaller Than The Maximum -- If You Get One At All

If it is, it's likely because your total tax liability for 2020 wasn't equal to or greater than the maximum. Apparently, as Georgia State Tax refund checks have begun to get disbursed, many recipients are crying foul that they are not receiving the maximum amount of the refund. The State Department of Revenue, however, explains that there's a reason for that.

Read full story
7 comments
Bibb County, GA

Bibb County Code Enforcement Earns More Than BCSO

Formed in 2021 by Mayor Lester Miller, Bibb County Code Enforcement employees, who are not police officers, often earn more than actual street cops. Macon-Bibb County Code Enforcement Website Home page.

Read full story
2 comments
Tallahassee, FL

Retro Cargasm -- A 1970 Chevelle SS -- Kinda

There's a company based out of Tallahassee, Fl turning nostalgic muscle car dreams into mouth-watering reality for classic muscle car enthusiasts — like me. That’s what the folks at Trans-Am Worldwide are calling it anyway. This incredible car company, (absolutely no affiliate marketing going on here by the way- they just build awesomeness) based out of Tallahassee, Fl has been granted the exclusive worldwide rights to use the General Motors brand names, logos, and trademarks to be the only global manufacturer of everything — Trans-Am; Right down to the symbolic decals and emblems of the now-defunct Pontiac car division.

Read full story
4 comments

Subjective vs Objective: What Determines a “Good Writer?”

It’s not as much a matter of personal taste as you are being led by some to believe. One of the most quintessential debates among writers, wannabe writers, English professors, and pretty much the entire publishing industry is the common misconception that what determines a ‘good writer’ or a ‘good work’ is completely subjective.

Read full story

It's Official - Kelly Clarkson is Off The Voice Season 22

There was some speculation about whether she would return or not, but today, according to a tweet by the show, the suspense is over. Rumors have been swirling for months that amidst waning ratings for her daytime talk show, the popular fourth-chair host of NBC's The Voice would not be returning for what would have been her eighth season.

Read full story
21 comments

Opinion: CNN+ Goes Down Faster Than The Titanic

What's next for the fledgling Channel that was once a media powerhouse?. Almost to the day of the 110th anniversary of the most well-known avoidable disaster in history, and less than two weeks after the maiden voyage of its brand new flagship property, CNN announces it's pulling the plug on its shiny new streaming service.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy