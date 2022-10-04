Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion

Kurt Dillon

In the 288-page decision, US District Judge Steve Jones declared that “while not perfect, Georgia’s election system violates neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Auwii_0iLTjyY000
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Promptly after losing the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to incumbent Georgia Governor, Republican Brian Kemp, the group Fair Fight Action, Inc., one of several similar activism groups founded by the perennial Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Star Trek Discovery actress, filed suit in federal court alleging that many legitimate Georgia voters were disenfranchised by Georgia’s unconstitutional voting practices, which, they alleged, also violated the federal Voting Rights Act.

The filing of the suit gave the embattled Democratic candidate a reason to not concede the election to Kemp, something she still has not done four years later. Meanwhile, several of Abrams's other groups and foundations have recently fallen under suspicion of misused campaign funds and other improprieties.

Now, while challenging him for the office once again in an election that will be decided in November, or December if the margin of victory of the initial winner does not exceed 50% of the vote, requiring a runoff election under Georgia law, Abrams’ campaign has suffered several legal and political setbacks.

As a result, Abrams is not faring well in the pre-election polls and there is growing speculation that the race may not be close enough to trigger a runoff the second time around.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger celebrated the ruling, saying in a statement it was a "win for all Georgia election officials who dedicate their lives to safe, secure, and accessible elections."

The overarching argument in the case was whether or not Georgia's Exact Match absentee voting system constituted racial discrimination. The system made it a requirement for names and addresses between voter identification and voter registration forms to be exactly the same or the absentee ballots would be suspended.

Prior to the 2018 election, 50,000 absentee ballots, 70% of which belonged to Black voters, were suspended because of the Exact Match system, according to the Washington Post.

In his decision, Jones wrote that the Fair Fight Action did not provide "direct evidence of a voter who was unable to vote" as a result of the system.

"Accordingly, the Court finds that Plaintiffs have failed to show that the Exact Match MIDR and Citizenship Verification laws and policies were enacted with a racially discriminatory intent or purpose," Jones wrote.

Recent polls show Kemp holding a substantial lead over Abrams by as many as 10 percentage points depending on the specific poll.

Kemp praised the ruling in a statement to the Associated Press and accused Abrams of "hoping to wrongfully weaponize the legal system to further her own political goals."

Abrams told the AP the ruling was "not the preferred outcome" but that "the conduct of this trial and preceding cases and legislative actions represent a hard-won victory for voters who endured long lines, burdensome date of birth requirements and exact match laws that disproportionately impact Black and Brown voters."

Abrams also let voters know on Twitter that she would "expand the right to vote" if she won her race for governor.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: United States District Court Judge Steve Jones issued decision, Fox News, Ballotpedia, Brad Raffensperger, Governor Brian Kemp, The Associated Press, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0iLTjyY000
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Governor Brian Kemp# Stacey Abrams# Federal Court Loss# US District Court Judge Steve # Mid Term Election

Comments / 96

Published by

Kurt Dillon is an experienced investigative reporter with over 29 years exp reporting the unbiased truth. He has two master's degrees from Columbia University in New York City--An MS in Psychology and an MA in English/Journalism.

Macon, GA
1601 followers

More from Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).

Read full story
457 comments

New Report Shows: Most Americans Don't Want Biden to Run for Re-Election

Recent polls by numerous polling agencies and news sources confirm the consensus of the overwhelming majority of Americans. What’s more, a new poll also found that Republican voters have vastly more enthusiasm for a Trump re-election, than Democrats have for Biden. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

Read full story
67 comments
Texas State

University of Texas Poll Shows Abbott with a Commanding Lead in Lone Star Governor’s Race

It isn’t easy being Beto as the former 16th District Rep appears poised to suffer his third political defeat in 6 years. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran Investigative reporter, Kurt Dillon. It was compiled from information gleaned from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The University of Texas Polling, and YouGov Polling.

Read full story
35 comments

Elvis - Some Interesting Morsels

Image provided courtesy of The Elvis Archive at Graceland. This fully attributed article was researched, compiled, and written by the accredited and degreed veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon. The information provided within this piece is attributed to the following sources: The History Channel, The Elvis Presley Archive at Graceland, Wikipedia.com, and History.com.

Read full story

Buying A Brand New Vehicle Is Riskier Than You Might Think

A first-hand peek into auto industry secrets and the financial aspects of buying (and leasing) a new car or truck -- directly from an industry insider. Yes, there’s nothing quite like sitting inside a brand new car. The firmness of the seats, the crispness of every moving part, and of course, that scent.

Read full story
47 comments
Georgia State

Polls Show: Georgia Democratic Candidates' Popularity Sinks With Biden's

The latest polls, by numerous polling agencies, don't look good for Democratic candidates in Georgia. Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) & Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (D) face uphill battles this NovemberImage courtesy of Democrats.org.

Read full story
1108 comments
Georgia State

Walking Dead Fans Can Soon Live in Alexandria

That's right, now that AMC's "The Walking Dead" has finally wrapped up after completing its 11th season, much of the equipment and territory the show used for filming, almost all of which was in the state of Georgia, will be going up for sale.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Pandemic Food Stamps Will Expire May 31st

According to the Georgia Department of Family and Human Services website, Bonus SNAP benefits will expire at the end of this month. Here's what Georgia recipients can expect. Ever since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of COVID emergency in 2021, participants of the federal food stamp program, now officially called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), have received a pandemic bonus to their regular monthly benefit allotment.

Read full story
16 comments

Walmart Will Soon Own The Drone Skies, At Least For A While

The retail juggernaut has recently taken steps that will make it the nationwide leader in drone deliveries--at least for a while. Image courtesy of Walmart, Inc. According to a Walmart executive, who does not have the authority to make statements on behalf of Walmart, so he requested to remain anonymous, Walmart Inc. has entered into an agreement with a company called DroneUp to expand drone deliveries into six US States. According to Axios, This means that Walmart's effective geographical drone delivery territory will include approximately 4 million American households.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Your GA Tax Refund May Be Smaller Than The Maximum -- If You Get One At All

If it is, it's likely because your total tax liability for 2020 wasn't equal to or greater than the maximum. Apparently, as Georgia State Tax refund checks have begun to get disbursed, many recipients are crying foul that they are not receiving the maximum amount of the refund. The State Department of Revenue, however, explains that there's a reason for that.

Read full story
7 comments
Bibb County, GA

Bibb County Code Enforcement Earns More Than BCSO

Formed in 2021 by Mayor Lester Miller, Bibb County Code Enforcement employees, who are not police officers, often earn more than actual street cops. Macon-Bibb County Code Enforcement Website Home page.

Read full story
2 comments
Tallahassee, FL

Retro Cargasm -- A 1970 Chevelle SS -- Kinda

There's a company based out of Tallahassee, Fl turning nostalgic muscle car dreams into mouth-watering reality for classic muscle car enthusiasts — like me. That’s what the folks at Trans-Am Worldwide are calling it anyway. This incredible car company, (absolutely no affiliate marketing going on here by the way- they just build awesomeness) based out of Tallahassee, Fl has been granted the exclusive worldwide rights to use the General Motors brand names, logos, and trademarks to be the only global manufacturer of everything — Trans-Am; Right down to the symbolic decals and emblems of the now-defunct Pontiac car division.

Read full story
4 comments

Subjective vs Objective: What Determines a “Good Writer?”

It’s not as much a matter of personal taste as you are being led by some to believe. One of the most quintessential debates among writers, wannabe writers, English professors, and pretty much the entire publishing industry is the common misconception that what determines a ‘good writer’ or a ‘good work’ is completely subjective.

Read full story

It's Official - Kelly Clarkson is Off The Voice Season 22

There was some speculation about whether she would return or not, but today, according to a tweet by the show, the suspense is over. Rumors have been swirling for months that amidst waning ratings for her daytime talk show, the popular fourth-chair host of NBC's The Voice would not be returning for what would have been her eighth season.

Read full story
21 comments

Opinion: CNN+ Goes Down Faster Than The Titanic

What's next for the fledgling Channel that was once a media powerhouse?. Almost to the day of the 110th anniversary of the most well-known avoidable disaster in history, and less than two weeks after the maiden voyage of its brand new flagship property, CNN announces it's pulling the plug on its shiny new streaming service.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy