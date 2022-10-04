Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion

In the 288-page decision, US District Judge Steve Jones declared that “while not perfect, Georgia’s election system violates neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act”

Promptly after losing the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to incumbent Georgia Governor, Republican Brian Kemp, the group Fair Fight Action, Inc., one of several similar activism groups founded by the perennial Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Star Trek Discovery actress, filed suit in federal court alleging that many legitimate Georgia voters were disenfranchised by Georgia’s unconstitutional voting practices, which, they alleged, also violated the federal Voting Rights Act.

The filing of the suit gave the embattled Democratic candidate a reason to not concede the election to Kemp, something she still has not done four years later. Meanwhile, several of Abrams's other groups and foundations have recently fallen under suspicion of misused campaign funds and other improprieties.

Now, while challenging him for the office once again in an election that will be decided in November, or December if the margin of victory of the initial winner does not exceed 50% of the vote, requiring a runoff election under Georgia law, Abrams’ campaign has suffered several legal and political setbacks.

As a result, Abrams is not faring well in the pre-election polls and there is growing speculation that the race may not be close enough to trigger a runoff the second time around.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger celebrated the ruling, saying in a statement it was a "win for all Georgia election officials who dedicate their lives to safe, secure, and accessible elections."

The overarching argument in the case was whether or not Georgia's Exact Match absentee voting system constituted racial discrimination. The system made it a requirement for names and addresses between voter identification and voter registration forms to be exactly the same or the absentee ballots would be suspended.

Prior to the 2018 election, 50,000 absentee ballots, 70% of which belonged to Black voters, were suspended because of the Exact Match system, according to the Washington Post.

In his decision, Jones wrote that the Fair Fight Action did not provide "direct evidence of a voter who was unable to vote" as a result of the system.

"Accordingly, the Court finds that Plaintiffs have failed to show that the Exact Match MIDR and Citizenship Verification laws and policies were enacted with a racially discriminatory intent or purpose," Jones wrote.

Recent polls show Kemp holding a substantial lead over Abrams by as many as 10 percentage points depending on the specific poll.

Kemp praised the ruling in a statement to the Associated Press and accused Abrams of "hoping to wrongfully weaponize the legal system to further her own political goals."

Abrams told the AP the ruling was "not the preferred outcome" but that "the conduct of this trial and preceding cases and legislative actions represent a hard-won victory for voters who endured long lines, burdensome date of birth requirements and exact match laws that disproportionately impact Black and Brown voters."

Abrams also let voters know on Twitter that she would "expand the right to vote" if she won her race for governor.

