Recent polls by numerous polling agencies and news sources confirm the consensus of the overwhelming majority of Americans

What’s more, a new poll also found that Republican voters have vastly more enthusiasm for a Trump re-election, than Democrats have for Biden. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

What's more, even ABC released this report recently, which also demonstrates how few Americans want Joe Biden to seek re-election.

This question stems from a response to a question a reporter earlier this summer, asked Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota about his support for a second Biden term. Without waffling, the Representative said he didn’t want 79-year-old President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, at which point Biden would be 81.

“I think he’s a man of decency, of good principle, of compassion, of empathy, and of strength. But to answer your question directly, which I know is quite rare, uh no, I don’t,” Phillips said of a potential second presidential run for Biden.

Likewise, Rep. Angie Craig, another Minnesota Democrat, shared a similar sentiment: “I would say we need new leaders in Washington up and down the ballot in the Democratic Party.”

Their unabashed public sentiments represent an uncommon split from the broader Democratic party, which has largely punted the question of another run to Biden himself. However, this doesn’t mean that those Democrats actually want Biden to run for a second term. It just means they are holdovers from the traditional mindset that one holding public office should never speak ill of another in their party.

No less than 6 US Senators and 9 members of the House have dodged answering this question directly, according to an August tally by Axios.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, who said during a primary debate that she didn’t think Biden would run again, was heralded by Republicans, who highlighted her opinion as an example of Democratic disarray. Within days, she issued a public apology. “Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100 percent,” she said on CNN.

Recent data, however, suggests that the traditional mindset isn’t holding much weight within the Democratic party these days as there is now evidence that nearly three-quarters of Americans agree with Reps. Phillips and Craig: they don’t want the presidential incumbent to try for a second term.

According to a national poll released recently by Marquette Law School, a staggering 72% of Americans don’t support Biden running for reelection and by far, they aren’t all Republicans.

An unsurprising 12 percent of Republicans who responded to the poll want Biden to run again, while roughly only half of Democrats do. Similarly, only 21% of voters who declare themselves to be Independents, and who tend to be more ideologically centrist than people who register as Democrats or Republicans, support Biden running for reelection—a figure that is shocking when you consider that Biden positioned himself as a moderate during the 2020 presidential primaries against more progressive candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Unfortunately, this poll did not break down why the vast majority of respondents don’t want to see “Biden / Harris 2024” bumper stickers. Recent social media comments and posts indicate that it might have something to do with voters from all ideologies wanting fresh faces to enter politics, and having attributed some of the nation’s stagnation on major issues like worsening climate change and staggering student debt to career politicians’ tendency to maintain the status quo.

“My hunch is that we need new leadership across the board—Democrats, Republicans, I think it’s time for a generational move,” Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for Senate in Ohio, said in September.

Age, apparently, isn’t deterring as many Republicans from hoping for a Donald Trump run at reelection in 2024. In fact, Marquette’s survey found that Republicans have more excitement for Trump to run again than Democratic voters’ zest for a Biden encore.

While only 52% of Democratic respondents said they supported Biden running for a second term, a staggering 66% of Republican respondents declared their lust to see Trump run again, at which point he would be 78 years old.

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Marquette University Polling, Axios, CNN, and Real Clear Politics.

