New Report Shows: Most Americans Don't Want Biden to Run for Re-Election

Kurt Dillon

Recent polls by numerous polling agencies and news sources confirm the consensus of the overwhelming majority of Americans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQPwy_0iDYM5he00
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

What’s more, a new poll also found that Republican voters have vastly more enthusiasm for a Trump re-election, than Democrats have for Biden. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

What's more, even ABC released this report recently, which also demonstrates how few Americans want Joe Biden to seek re-election.

This question stems from a response to a question a reporter earlier this summer, asked Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota about his support for a second Biden term. Without waffling, the Representative said he didn’t want 79-year-old President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, at which point Biden would be 81.

“I think he’s a man of decency, of good principle, of compassion, of empathy, and of strength. But to answer your question directly, which I know is quite rare, uh no, I don’t,” Phillips said of a potential second presidential run for Biden.

Likewise, Rep. Angie Craig, another Minnesota Democrat, shared a similar sentiment: “I would say we need new leaders in Washington up and down the ballot in the Democratic Party.”

Their unabashed public sentiments represent an uncommon split from the broader Democratic party, which has largely punted the question of another run to Biden himself. However, this doesn’t mean that those Democrats actually want Biden to run for a second term. It just means they are holdovers from the traditional mindset that one holding public office should never speak ill of another in their party.

No less than 6 US Senators and 9 members of the House have dodged answering this question directly, according to an August tally by Axios.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, who said during a primary debate that she didn’t think Biden would run again, was heralded by Republicans, who highlighted her opinion as an example of Democratic disarray. Within days, she issued a public apology. “Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100 percent,” she said on CNN.

Recent data, however, suggests that the traditional mindset isn’t holding much weight within the Democratic party these days as there is now evidence that nearly three-quarters of Americans agree with Reps. Phillips and Craig: they don’t want the presidential incumbent to try for a second term.

According to a national poll released recently by Marquette Law School, a staggering 72% of Americans don’t support Biden running for reelection and by far, they aren’t all Republicans.

An unsurprising 12 percent of Republicans who responded to the poll want Biden to run again, while roughly only half of Democrats do. Similarly, only 21% of voters who declare themselves to be Independents, and who tend to be more ideologically centrist than people who register as Democrats or Republicans, support Biden running for reelection—a figure that is shocking when you consider that Biden positioned himself as a moderate during the 2020 presidential primaries against more progressive candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Unfortunately, this poll did not break down why the vast majority of respondents don’t want to see “Biden / Harris 2024” bumper stickers. Recent social media comments and posts indicate that it might have something to do with voters from all ideologies wanting fresh faces to enter politics, and having attributed some of the nation’s stagnation on major issues like worsening climate change and staggering student debt to career politicians’ tendency to maintain the status quo.

“My hunch is that we need new leadership across the board—Democrats, Republicans, I think it’s time for a generational move,” Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for Senate in Ohio, said in September.

Age, apparently, isn’t deterring as many Republicans from hoping for a Donald Trump run at reelection in 2024. In fact, Marquette’s survey found that Republicans have more excitement for Trump to run again than Democratic voters’ zest for a Biden encore.

While only 52% of Democratic respondents said they supported Biden running for a second term, a staggering 66% of Republican respondents declared their lust to see Trump run again, at which point he would be 78 years old.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Marquette University Polling, Axios, CNN, and Real Clear Politics.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Polls# Joe Biden# Donald Trump# Presidential Election 2024# Approval Rating

Comments / 78

Published by

Kurt Dillon is an experienced investigative reporter with over 29 years exp reporting the unbiased truth. He has two master's degrees from Columbia University in New York City--An MS in Psychology and an MA in English/Journalism.

Macon, GA
1072 followers

More from Kurt Dillon

Texas State

University of Texas Poll Shows Abbott with a Commanding Lead in Lone Star Governor’s Race

It isn’t easy being Beto as the former 16th District Rep appears poised to suffer his third political defeat in 6 years. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran Investigative reporter, Kurt Dillon. It was compiled from information gleaned from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The University of Texas Polling, and YouGov Polling.

Read full story
35 comments

Elvis - Some Interesting Morsels

Image provided courtesy of The Elvis Archive at Graceland. This fully attributed article was researched, compiled, and written by the accredited and degreed veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon. The information provided within this piece is attributed to the following sources: The History Channel, The Elvis Presley Archive at Graceland, Wikipedia.com, and History.com.

Read full story

Buying A Brand New Vehicle Is Riskier Than You Might Think

A first-hand peek into auto industry secrets and the financial aspects of buying (and leasing) a new car or truck -- directly from an industry insider. Yes, there’s nothing quite like sitting inside a brand new car. The firmness of the seats, the crispness of every moving part, and of course, that scent.

Read full story
46 comments
Georgia State

Polls Show: Georgia Democratic Candidates' Popularity Sinks With Biden's

The latest polls, by numerous polling agencies, don't look good for Democratic candidates in Georgia. Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) & Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (D) face uphill battles this NovemberImage courtesy of Democrats.org.

Read full story
1108 comments
Georgia State

Walking Dead Fans Can Soon Live in Alexandria

That's right, now that AMC's "The Walking Dead" has finally wrapped up after completing its 11th season, much of the equipment and territory the show used for filming, almost all of which was in the state of Georgia, will be going up for sale.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Pandemic Food Stamps Will Expire May 31st

According to the Georgia Department of Family and Human Services website, Bonus SNAP benefits will expire at the end of this month. Here's what Georgia recipients can expect. Ever since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of COVID emergency in 2021, participants of the federal food stamp program, now officially called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), have received a pandemic bonus to their regular monthly benefit allotment.

Read full story
16 comments

Walmart Will Soon Own The Drone Skies, At Least For A While

The retail juggernaut has recently taken steps that will make it the nationwide leader in drone deliveries--at least for a while. Image courtesy of Walmart, Inc. According to a Walmart executive, who does not have the authority to make statements on behalf of Walmart, so he requested to remain anonymous, Walmart Inc. has entered into an agreement with a company called DroneUp to expand drone deliveries into six US States. According to Axios, This means that Walmart's effective geographical drone delivery territory will include approximately 4 million American households.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Your GA Tax Refund May Be Smaller Than The Maximum -- If You Get One At All

If it is, it's likely because your total tax liability for 2020 wasn't equal to or greater than the maximum. Apparently, as Georgia State Tax refund checks have begun to get disbursed, many recipients are crying foul that they are not receiving the maximum amount of the refund. The State Department of Revenue, however, explains that there's a reason for that.

Read full story
7 comments
Bibb County, GA

Bibb County Code Enforcement Earns More Than BCSO

Formed in 2021 by Mayor Lester Miller, Bibb County Code Enforcement employees, who are not police officers, often earn more than actual street cops. Macon-Bibb County Code Enforcement Website Home page.

Read full story
2 comments
Tallahassee, FL

Retro Cargasm -- A 1970 Chevelle SS -- Kinda

There's a company based out of Tallahassee, Fl turning nostalgic muscle car dreams into mouth-watering reality for classic muscle car enthusiasts — like me. That’s what the folks at Trans-Am Worldwide are calling it anyway. This incredible car company, (absolutely no affiliate marketing going on here by the way- they just build awesomeness) based out of Tallahassee, Fl has been granted the exclusive worldwide rights to use the General Motors brand names, logos, and trademarks to be the only global manufacturer of everything — Trans-Am; Right down to the symbolic decals and emblems of the now-defunct Pontiac car division.

Read full story
4 comments

Subjective vs Objective: What Determines a “Good Writer?”

It’s not as much a matter of personal taste as you are being led by some to believe. One of the most quintessential debates among writers, wannabe writers, English professors, and pretty much the entire publishing industry is the common misconception that what determines a ‘good writer’ or a ‘good work’ is completely subjective.

Read full story

It's Official - Kelly Clarkson is Off The Voice Season 22

There was some speculation about whether she would return or not, but today, according to a tweet by the show, the suspense is over. Rumors have been swirling for months that amidst waning ratings for her daytime talk show, the popular fourth-chair host of NBC's The Voice would not be returning for what would have been her eighth season.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: CNN+ Goes Down Faster Than The Titanic

What's next for the fledgling Channel that was once a media powerhouse?. Almost to the day of the 110th anniversary of the most well-known avoidable disaster in history, and less than two weeks after the maiden voyage of its brand new flagship property, CNN announces it's pulling the plug on its shiny new streaming service.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy