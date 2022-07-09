University of Texas Poll Shows Abbott with a Commanding Lead in Lone Star Governor’s Race

It isn’t easy being Beto as the former 16th District Rep appears poised to suffer his third political defeat in 6 years

Image Courtesy of Fvia

Author’s Note

This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran Investigative reporter, Kurt Dillon. It was compiled from information gleaned from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The University of Texas Polling, and YouGov Polling.

Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.

O’Rourke, the former representative for Texas’ 16th District, who drastically increased his national recognition and public profile by unsuccessfully challenging popular Texas Senator Ted Cruz in 2018, and again through his failed run for the Democratic Presidential nomination in 2020, was hoping that the third time would be his charm and that he would have a serious chance to become the Lone Star State’s first Democratic Governor since 1995.

In this new poll, conducted by the University of Texas and YouGov polling, we can track the fluctuations that have been shown across numerous polls since April, some of them showing as much as an 11-point advantage for Abbott. Even though this latest poll shows Abbott’s lead to be hovering around 6.3 points, that’s still a substantial hurdle O’Rourke will have to overcome in just a little less than 4 months until the Texas Gubernatorial election takes place on November 8th.

Is that 6.3-point deficit impossible to overcome? No, it isn’t. But, with less than 4 months left until election day, it’s also not very likely to be overcome, unless something drastic occurs between now and November to change the public perception Texans have of these two men.

For those of you interested in examining the nuances and minutiae of the poll, we’ve included it for you here:

Texas Politics at University of Texas