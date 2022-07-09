University of Texas Poll Shows Abbott with a Commanding Lead in Lone Star Governor’s Race

Kurt Dillon

It isn’t easy being Beto as the former 16th District Rep appears poised to suffer his third political defeat in 6 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDlDq_0ga7bkWU00
Image Courtesy of Fvia

Author’s Note

This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran Investigative reporter, Kurt Dillon. It was compiled from information gleaned from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The University of Texas Polling, and YouGov Polling.

Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.

O’Rourke, the former representative for Texas’ 16th District, who drastically increased his national recognition and public profile by unsuccessfully challenging popular Texas Senator Ted Cruz in 2018, and again through his failed run for the Democratic Presidential nomination in 2020, was hoping that the third time would be his charm and that he would have a serious chance to become the Lone Star State’s first Democratic Governor since 1995.

In this new poll, conducted by the University of Texas and YouGov polling, we can track the fluctuations that have been shown across numerous polls since April, some of them showing as much as an 11-point advantage for Abbott. Even though this latest poll shows Abbott’s lead to be hovering around 6.3 points, that’s still a substantial hurdle O’Rourke will have to overcome in just a little less than 4 months until the Texas Gubernatorial election takes place on November 8th.

Is that 6.3-point deficit impossible to overcome? No, it isn’t. But, with less than 4 months left until election day, it’s also not very likely to be overcome, unless something drastic occurs between now and November to change the public perception Texans have of these two men.

For those of you interested in examining the nuances and minutiae of the poll, we’ve included it for you here:

Texas Politics at University of Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Texas# Beto ORourke# Greg Abbott# Mid Term Elections

Comments / 35

Published by

Kurt Dillon is an experienced investigative reporter with over 29 years exp reporting the unbiased truth. He has two master's degrees from Columbia University in New York City--An MS in Psychology and an MA in English/Journalism.

Macon, GA
991 followers

More from Kurt Dillon

Buying A Brand New Vehicle Is Riskier Than You Might Think

A first-hand peek into auto industry secrets and the financial aspects of buying (and leasing) a new car or truck -- directly from an industry insider. Yes, there’s nothing quite like sitting inside a brand new car. The firmness of the seats, the crispness of every moving part, and of course, that scent.

Read full story
46 comments
Georgia State

Polls Show: Georgia Democratic Candidates' Popularity Sinks With Biden's

The latest polls, by numerous polling agencies, don't look good for Democratic candidates in Georgia. Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) & Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (D) face uphill battles this NovemberImage courtesy of Democrats.org.

Read full story
1046 comments

Walmart Will Soon Own The Drone Skies, At Least For A While

The retail juggernaut has recently taken steps that will make it the nationwide leader in drone deliveries--at least for a while. Image courtesy of Walmart, Inc. According to a Walmart executive, who does not have the authority to make statements on behalf of Walmart, so he requested to remain anonymous, Walmart Inc. has entered into an agreement with a company called DroneUp to expand drone deliveries into six US States. According to Axios, This means that Walmart's effective geographical drone delivery territory will include approximately 4 million American households.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Pandemic Food Stamps Will Expire May 31st

According to the Georgia Department of Family and Human Services website, Bonus SNAP benefits will expire at the end of this month. Here's what Georgia recipients can expect. Ever since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of COVID emergency in 2021, participants of the federal food stamp program, now officially called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), have received a pandemic bonus to their regular monthly benefit allotment.

Read full story
16 comments
Senoia, GA

Walking Dead Fans Can Soon Live in Alexandria

That's right, now that AMC's "The Walking Dead" has finally wrapped up after completing its 11th season, much of the equipment and territory the show used for filming, almost all of which was in the state of Georgia, will be going up for sale.

Read full story
Georgia State

Your GA Tax Refund May Be Smaller Than The Maximum -- If You Get One At All

If it is, it's likely because your total tax liability for 2020 wasn't equal to or greater than the maximum. Apparently, as Georgia State Tax refund checks have begun to get disbursed, many recipients are crying foul that they are not receiving the maximum amount of the refund. The State Department of Revenue, however, explains that there's a reason for that.

Read full story
7 comments
Bibb County, GA

Bibb County Code Enforcement Earns More Than BCSO

Formed in 2021 by Mayor Lester Miller, Bibb County Code Enforcement employees, who are not police officers, often earn more than actual street cops. Macon-Bibb County Code Enforcement Website Home page.

Read full story
2 comments
Tallahassee, FL

Retro Cargasm -- A 1970 Chevelle SS -- Kinda

There's a company based out of Tallahassee, Fl turning nostalgic muscle car dreams into mouth-watering reality for classic muscle car enthusiasts — like me. That’s what the folks at Trans-Am Worldwide are calling it anyway. This incredible car company, (absolutely no affiliate marketing going on here by the way- they just build awesomeness) based out of Tallahassee, Fl has been granted the exclusive worldwide rights to use the General Motors brand names, logos, and trademarks to be the only global manufacturer of everything — Trans-Am; Right down to the symbolic decals and emblems of the now-defunct Pontiac car division.

Read full story
4 comments

Subjective vs Objective: What Determines a “Good Writer?”

It’s not as much a matter of personal taste as you are being led by some to believe. One of the most quintessential debates among writers, wannabe writers, English professors, and pretty much the entire publishing industry is the common misconception that what determines a ‘good writer’ or a ‘good work’ is completely subjective.

Read full story

Opinion: CNN+ Goes Down Faster Than The Titanic

What's next for the fledgling Channel that was once a media powerhouse?. Almost to the day of the 110th anniversary of the most well-known avoidable disaster in history, and less than two weeks after the maiden voyage of its brand new flagship property, CNN announces it's pulling the plug on its shiny new streaming service.

Read full story
22 comments

It's Official - Kelly Clarkson is Off The Voice Season 22

There was some speculation about whether she would return or not, but today, according to a tweet by the show, the suspense is over. Rumors have been swirling for months that amidst waning ratings for her daytime talk show, the popular fourth-chair host of NBC's The Voice would not be returning for what would have been her eighth season.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy