Elvis - Some Interesting Morsels

Kurt Dillon

Six quirky facts about The King of rock and roll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oykIZ_0gMrP2k000
Image provided courtesy of The Elvis Archive at Graceland

Author's Note:

This fully attributed article was researched, compiled, and written by the accredited and degreed veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon. The information provided within this piece is attributed to the following sources: The History Channel, The Elvis Presley Archive at Graceland, Wikipedia.com, and History.com.

Elvis was a little trigger happy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40suV2_0gMrP2k000
Image Courtesy of The History Channel

Elvis may have gotten a guitar when he was 11 years old, but when he became an adult he finally got that rifle he wanted, and a whole lot more. Elvis loved guns and carried them around frequently. Tom Jones even remembers when Elvis carelessly left a pistol in his dressing room for anyone to take.

A girlfriend of Elvis’ named Ginger Alden even recounted a time when Elvis fired a gun at a TV set. She also recalled a time when he fired a bullet into a headboard as she slept. He apparently did it to “grab her attention.” Let’s just say Elvis’ reasons for firing got pretty casual.

Elvis’ big comeback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AIvL_0gMrP2k000
Image Courtesy of The History Channel

Elvis hadn’t cracked the top 10 in years before his comeback and his previous two singles were decidedly underwhelming. He also hadn’t been touring, and “Elvis” was his first live performance since 1961. The soundtrack album that was released after the show returned him to the top ten of the music charts.

Elvis is said to have been “uninhibited” in the ’68 Comeback Special, as he previously felt constrained about the songs he sang and requests from producers and audiences. He vowed to never sing a song he didn’t believe in again, and to do his career his way — for better or for worse.

White little chapels and shotgun weddings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZsk3_0gMrP2k000
Image Courtesy of The History Channel

“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” is the slogan adopted during the King’s reign in the desert. In 1964 Elvis starred in a movie called Viva Las Vegas (and recorded a song of the same title, of course). In the movie, he got a “quickie” marriage to his co-star Ann Margaret, and ever since wedding chapels have adorned the area around the Vegas strip.

Though we can’t say that’s the exact reason Las Vegas became the eloping (to put it nicely) capital of the country, the release of the movie timed up well with the explosion of shotgun weddings. Elvis and Priscilla Presley were even married in… you guessed it, Las Vegas, long before the quickie wedding became somewhat of a tourist attraction.

Elvis developed a bad pill problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPOqo_0gMrP2k000
Image Courtesy of The History Channel

The Elvis Presley that performed “Aloha From Hawaii” in 1973 wasn’t the Elvis that opened in Vegas in 1956. He had prescriptions coming in from five doctors, became depressed and developed poor personal habits, and sometimes became so concerned about his weight, that he would lay in bed for days without eating.

When the King’s music gave way to rock and roll the likes of The Doors and Jimi Hendrix, Elvis could still be found on the strip rocking for a crowd that paid $17.50 for his show and a lobster dinner. The King was and had always been, a man of the people.

Elvis was big, then he got bigger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKNEg_0gMrP2k000
Image Courtesy of The History Channel

Elvis was always a well-sized man, being 6 feet tall and having a size-11-shoe, but toward the end of his life, he certainly gained a lot of weight. By 1977 journalist Tony Scherman, “Presley had become a grotesque caricature of his sleek, energetic former self.”

Another journalist said, “is almost unrecognizable, a small, childlike instrument in which he talks more than sings most of the songs, casts about uncertainly for the melody in others, and is virtually unable to articulate or project.” His performances were turning into spectacles, as he also suffered from glaucoma, high blood pressure, liver damage, and an enlarged colon.

Some people believe he faked his own death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caOfm_0gMrP2k000
Image Courtesy of The History Channel

Elvis left the building for good on the night of August 16, 1977, at the age of 42 in his bathroom at his home in Graceland. Mystery swirls around his death and theories live on to this day — that he faked his death to escape fame (a common thread with musical legends, such as Tupac and Jim Morrisson). But Elvis’ lifestyle had finally caught up to him as he died of a heart attack, and toxicology reports indicate over a dozen different drugs in his system.

The King had recorded over 600 songs in his career and his style was so unique he is perhaps impersonated more than anyone on the planet. He broke down barriers that paved the way for future rock and rollers and lived one hell of a life in the process. There’s been no one like him before or since.

Long live the King!

Published by

Kurt Dillon is an experienced investigative reporter with over 29 years exp reporting the unbiased truth. He has two master's degrees from Columbia University in New York City--An MS in Psychology and an MA in English/Journalism.

