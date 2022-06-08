Buying A Brand New Vehicle Is Riskier Than You Might Think

A first-hand peek into auto industry secrets and the financial aspects of buying (and leasing) a new car or truck -- directly from an industry insider

Image by Adobe Stock

Yes, there’s nothing quite like sitting inside a brand new car. The firmness of the seats, the crispness of every moving part, and of course, that scent.

Everything about new vehicles is designed to physically assault every nerve and sense in your body. That’s right, even your taste buds. In short, the only word that does justice to that onslaught of stimuli to your sensory perception is visceral.

This is not accidental.

For over a century now, humans have learned as a defense mechanism to inherently not trust car dealerships, or car salesmen in particular — and for good reason.

All new car dealerships, make money in the same ways. For the sales staff, this is always a percentage of the gross profit they make for the dealership when selling you the car.

That term is important because many people mistakenly believe the salesmen are greedy when they negotiate hard on behalf of their employers despite trying to convince you that they really work for you. If you believe that, ever, I have a bridge in Brooklyn I’d love for you to take a look at.

So what is gross profit, and how does it pertain to you?

Simply stated, the gross profit of a car is the difference between the amount the dealership paid for the inventory, and the final pre-tax price you will ultimately pay for it.

First, we’ll look at a typical, though fictional, used car scenario because the larger margins make it easier to use as an example.

If a dealership buys a car, let’s say at an auction, for $10,000 flat, and a few weeks later, you buy that same car for $17,000, the gross profit on that transaction is $7,000 and the salesman who worked the deal with you would receive somewhere in between 15%-30% of that profit, depending on that particular dealership’s commission policy.

Sounds pretty cut and dry right? Actually, it isn’t. That’s because dealerships impose all sorts of other ‘pre-gross’ fees on cars that they buy used. They call these fees the car's ‘Pack’.

The pack is supposed to represent any money the dealership has to invest into the vehicle, over and above the cost of purchase, before it can be sold. So, if the car needs new tires when they buy it because it was a repo, etc… and those tires cost the dealer $300, the pack increases to $300, and the total purchase price of the car increases from $10,000 to $10,300. Because of this, the salesman would only get his percentage of $6,700 instead of $7,000.

Unscrupulous dealerships maximize the pack to the hilt. I’ve seen more than a few who even include the cost of paying the lot guys (called the prep department) to clean the car for sale as part of the pack, even though every car on the lot has to be cleaned before it’s sold.

The really unscrupulous dealerships double dip here by adding a $500 or $600 ‘dealer prep’ fee onto the purchasing contracts of every car they sell. In those cases, not only are they screwing the salespeople out of their commission, but you the buyer are paying extra for the service of buying a clean car. By the way, in case you didn’t already do the math in your head, no, it doesn't cost anywhere near $500 or $600 to wash and vacuum a car before it’s sold.

With new vehicles, this works a little differently. That’s because, with the advent of the internet, all it takes is a little pre-emptive time spent online, and anyone can find out exactly how much each dealership pays for each new car. Rydeshopper.com is just one of the online resources available for this, but there are several.

There’s also a much more competitive nature of new vehicle purchases because no new car dealer sells any new product that other dealers of the same manufacturer don’t have or can’t get. The same colors, the same equipment, and most importantly, the same price — there is no Chevy dealer that has any new Chevy that the Chevy dealer down the street doesn’t also have or can't get within a matter of days or weeks at most if it's a very unusually equipped vehicle. And while vehicle MSRP pricing varies widely based upon the geographic location of the dealership, these geographic price differences are almost never large enough to make traveling out of state to buy economically feasible unless the target vehicle is in a neighboring state and you live relatively close to thin the first place.

This isn’t the case with used cars. The people I worked with in the industry used to laughingly tell their customers that they can’t go to the used car factory for them. They would say this whenever a customer would complain about things like color, options, or trim level of a used car on the lot.

For the reasons stated above, new car salespeople rarely make high gross sales on new cars. To make sure they can survive selling new cars by volume, most dealerships have what are called ‘minis’. This means that no matter what the sale price of the car, the salesperson will at least make $100 or $150 (before taxes) just for selling the car and doing the required paperwork.

There are so many more secrets to the auto sales process I could go on all day, but none of these so far, are the reasons I’ll never buy a new vehicle again.

The reason I will never buy a new vehicle again is because of two things, one is called residual value and the other is called depreciation.

It’s no secret that new cars lose a lot of value as soon as you drive them off the lot. Still, that’s not enough to deter a lot of people who just want the hassle-free and stimulatingly delightful experience of buying a new vehicle. Yes, being able to say you were the first one to fart in her, carries a lot more psychological weight than most people would care to admit.

This is what’s called depreciation, and the entire concept — unlike the real estate market which is based on appreciation — is designed so that car dealers will always make money off of cars. It’s why every car that has any value at all has both a wholesale value and retail value — even brand new cars have both.

As long as dealers buy at wholesale value and sell at retail value, they will always make money and vehicle transactions will always cost you money.

It’s also no big secret that most cars lose value every year as they age — unless they are very rare cars, classics, or antiques. However, if you ever bother to look closely, you’ll notice that most new cars lose most of their value quickly — in the first 4 years of their existence.

Now we’re getting to why I’ll never buy a new vehicle again.

If you’ve never understood how leasing a car works, I’m about to give you a quick crash course.

When you lease a car, a leasing, and finance company is actually buying the car and renting it to you for about half of its value over a specific period of time. it’s no coincidence that this period of time is also almost always the same period of time that the car loses most of its new vehicle value. the finance company doesn’t care, because you are essentially paying off that depreciation for them by renting the car for a few years.

The benefit to the consumer of leasing a car is that you get to drive a much nicer car than you might ordinarily be able to afford to buy. That’s because when you lease, the total amount of your lease payments usually totals up to around 50% of the MSRP of the car.

You also get the option of getting a new car every few years without having to worry about selling your old one, and you’re always driving a car that’s covered by the manufacturer’s new vehicle warranty without ever having to pay to buy extended warranty coverage — though you are still responsible for things like replacing tires, and brakes and any damage to the car that might be your fault.

There are also several downsides to leasing a new vehicle as well. First, you can’t put a lot of mileage on the car without paying steep per mile penalties to the leasing company. Second, you’re making a car payment every month in perpetuity and you’ll never own anything tangible to show for it. And lastly, if you decide you want to keep the car at the end of the lease term, you’ll actually have to fork over a large sum of cash or put a large down payment down to finance a car that you’ve already been driving for a few years.

It’s what happens when the lease term is over that is most important here.

Primarily, how it’s determined at the time you lease the car, what the buyout figure will be should you wish to buy it at the end of the lease term. That’s right, when you lease, part of the leasing contract details the exact buyout amount you will have to pony up to buy the car at the end of the lease should you desire to do so. This amount is called the car’s residual value.

Almost always, the residual value is between 43%-48% of the car’s MSRP on a three-year lease. You can test this fact for yourself by simply calling any new car dealer and asking them the residual rate on any car they have, after a three-year lease.

Occasionally manufacturers will advertise odd term leases like 39 months, 48 months, or 26 months, but over 85% of all new car leases are for 36 months (3 years). And almost always the vehicle’s residual prices end up being between 43% and 48% of the car’s original MSRP.

So why is that important?

It’s important because of the underlying fact that it reveals which most people overlook. That fact is simply, that after three years, even with very low mileage on the car (under 36,000 after 3 years usually unless you pay for more upfront) that car will only be worth about 45% of what it’s selling for as a new car.

So, if you decide not to buy your car at the end of the lease and do as most people do — just turn it in and lease a new one —what do you think happens to the car you gave back?

The finance company that bought it for you now has a three-year-old car, with less than 36,000 miles on it that they need to sell.

Before we get into how that plays out, let's play car dealer and look at some math.

The Fictional Scenario:

Let’s assume that you leased a new Chevrolet Malibu three years ago that had an MSRP of $32,000 — a pretty nice car, go you!

Because you leased it, your financial commitment to the finance company that bought it from the dealer is for a total of $16,000 (half the price of the car). If the lease term was for 36 months and the finance company required you to put $2,000 down at lease inception, your deal would look something like this:

A $16,000 note @ 6% interest (even though it would be compound interest we will use simple interest here just to make the math easier)

$16,000 x 6% = $960 per year x 3 years = $2,880

Total lease amount — $18,880 — $2,000 down payment = $16,880 payoff on note

$16,880 divided by 36 equal monthly payments means you would be paying $468.89 per month to lease your brand new, nicely equipped Malibu. (I also left out sales tax because it gets difficult to calculate on leases in different states though you should know that you only pay tax on the amount of the car you lease).

That means, with a 45% residual value built into your contract, at the end of the lease term, you would owe $14,400 plus tax, if you wanted to buy the car from the finance company. Now, of course, there is no guarantee that a 3-year-old Malibu will actually be worth $14,400 when your lease is up.

As a general rule, many people who lease vehicles look into this, and in the rare situation where the car is actually worth the contracted residual value, or even slightly more in very rare circumstances, they will buy the car rather than turning it in, which is always their option. Most of the time, the vehicle is worth less than the residual, however — usually considerably less.

In this case, let’s say the Kelly Blue Book value of the 3-year-old Malibu is $12,000, and you, being the savvy consumer you are, refuse to exercise your option to purchase the car.

The value of the car being what it is, the finance company will now sell the car at auction or even to the dealer you surrendered it to when you leased your next car. Whatever retailer ultimately buys it, will desperately try to mark it up a bit by tinting the windows, adding custom pinstriping, putting on expensive tires, etc…. and as such, artificially elevating the perceived value of the car to a new buyer.

I say the perceived value of the car because, believe it or not, absolutely none of those things increases the actual value of a car by even $5. Every person in the car business knows this but they banking on finding a buyer for that car that sees perceived value in those things and just doesn’t know that they don’t actually increase the real value of the car.

Be all that as it may, fast forward a month or so, and someone waltzes onto the lot of ‘Friendly Chevy’ and feasts their eyes on your previously leased, mint condition, three-year-old Malibu. It is truly love at first sight. they are especially enamored with the darkly tinted windows, the hand-painted pinstriping, and the super expensive matching Pirelli tires all around, adorning beautiful custom chromed wheels.

It’s almost like some car God built this beauty just for them!

After a nice test drive, they marvel at how wonderfully new you kept the car for them. When they sit down at the salesperson’s desk, a manager comes over and offers them a free beverage and a donut before telling them that the magnificent slice of heaven they just test drove will only cost them $17,000 and they can drive it home today!

Do you see it? Can you feel it?

Yes, that same car you basically rented for three years and meticulously cared for, kept low mileage on, and really enjoyed driving, is now being bought — not leased — by someone else, for about the same that you paid to rent it for three years.

The biggest difference here though, is that they will actually get the free and clear title to the car and own it outright after paying about that same $75/month for the next three years. That’s a three-year-old car, equipped exactly the same as the new one you leased (because its the same exact car), with less than 36,000 miles on a car that will probably last to about a quarter-million — and they’re even getting awesome wheels, tires, tint and pinstriping that you didn’t have!

For all intents and purposes, this person is buying a brand new car too. Literally, the only thing they don’t get is the privilege of saying they were the first ones to fart in her.

So I ask you, are the flatulence bragging rights really worth it?

To me they aren’t — and this is exactly why I will always go looking for the 3 or 4-year-old vehicle with really low mileage, rather than the new one — every time.

ATTRIBUTION DISCLAIMER: All of the knowledge and expertise in this article are based on my years of experience in the financial aspects of the auto industry.

Kurt Dillon reporting--Because the truth matters!