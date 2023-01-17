Wood Pressed Oil vs Cold Pressed Oil: Which One is Better?

Wood-pressed oil Photo by Kunal Tambe

Today, there are tons of options when it comes to cooking oil. With a wide variety of seeds and vegetable oils available in the market, there are also a plethora of options available in how they are extracted. One of the most common methods of oil extraction you must have heard of must be refined oils. Refined oil is growing in popularity because one can extract more oil in a speedy manner with less labour.

But a majority of the Indian population is still connected to their roots and prefers using wood-pressed oil. However, many people confuse wood-pressed oils with the modern cold pressed oils. Although containing some similarities, they both are different from each other.

This article explores the difference between wood pressed vs cold pressed oil.

What is Wood Pressed Oil?

Wood-pressed oil refers to the process of oil extraction. In this process, oil is extracted from oil seeds in a wooden pestle called “Marachekku” or “Gana” or “Ghani” that rotates on its axis at a slow speed. Traditionally, the process of extracting oil from wood pressing does not involve an external addition of chemicals or heat. The wooden Ghani or Gana achieves successful oil extraction in low temperatures without added chemicals. The heat that is generated throughout the process is absorbed by the Ghani and the nutrients in the oil are saved from being degraded.

What is Cold Pressed Oil?

On the other hand, cold-pressed oils have the same process; however, the oil is extracted in a metal Ghani instead of a wooden one. This method does not involve additional heat or flavor to degrade the nutritional quantity compared to refined oils. Instead of extra heat, the seeds are crushed to obtain oil through pressure. The temperature is not raised during the process of extracting oil. This does not adversely affect the ingredients and the nutrition inside the seeds. Cold pressing oils help them retain their original flavor, nutrients and aroma.

What are the Main Differences Between Wooden-Pressed and Cold-Pressed Oils?

Wood-Pressed Oil

Oil is extracted with wooden Ghani

The oil is rich in antioxidants as the heat is not increased

The quantity of oil produced is 40% lesser

Oil is thick and rich in taste

Has a superior quality since the qualities of wood are mixed

Cold-Pressed Oil

Oil is extracted using metal Ghani or expeller

Since the oil is heated in the metal, it loses its antioxidants

Oil quantity is produced 10% more than the weed pressed method

Oil is thinner

Quality is slightly lower since it is obtained in metal Ghani

What are the Nutritional Benefits of Wood-Pressed Oil?

Since wood-pressed oils are obtained under low heat with no chemicals, they contain low cholesterol levels

They are loaded with antioxidants

They are low in cholesterol; hence reducing the risk of heart diseases and other health issues

What are the Nutritional Benefits of Cold-Pressed Oil?

It is rich in fatty acids, vitamin E, antioxidants, vitamin C and vitamin K

There are no added preservatives and chemicals, keeping you fit

Lowers the risk of cholesterol, keeping your heart healthy

Wood-Pressed Oil or Cold-Pressed Oil: Which One is Better?

When we talk about a comparison between wood pressed and cold pressed oil, the former takes the point because of how it is made. Oil does not react with wood, making it free from getting anything mixed into the oil. Moreover, the oil is comparatively obtained at a lower temperature and has an enhanced taste than cold pressed oils. Additionally, wood pressed oils do not contain any preservatives, additives or trans-fat, making them a healthier option than their counterpart.

Author Bio

Kunal Tambe is part of the content marketing team at Two Brothers Organic Farms. With his team, he works tirelessly to create awareness about organic farming, food sovereignty, sustainable practices, nutrition, climate change and a myriad of issues that surround these topics. His content offers value to farmers, the agriculture industry and to end consumers. Besides writing and developing content strategies, he loves adventure sports and listening to classical music.