The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Found a Special Way to Make Oscars Night Inclusive to Movie Fans

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kristyn Burtt.

Hollywood saw a return to glamour on Oscars night on Sunday as the entertainment industry tiptoed out of the pandemic with festivities to honor their big night. One inaugural event not only showcased the awards ceremony, but also the architecture of one of Los Angeles’ newest gems: the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

“Oscar Night at the Museum” offered museum members and the public to experience the Academy Awards in a new way. The evening's highlights included the ABC show on the big screen, food, drinks, special photo and video opportunities, dancing — and yes, the exhibits were also open during the seven-hour event. With over 1,000 people attending in their “creative formal” fashions, it looks like the Academy has an annual tradition on its hands.

The David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kristyn Burtt.

With such a large-scale event, the Academy Museum put forth full COVID-19 protocols, requiring guests to show proof of being fully vaccinated or have a negative PCR test upon entry. Everyone was required to wear masks when they were not eating or drinking, and that rule was fully enforced by the staff on hand.

But what made the evening so special was the communal aspect of experiencing the Oscars. It was a unique way to see the show up-close with other movie lovers, instead of at home on the couch. For visitors who sat and watched the show in the David Geffen Theater, it felt like they had an actual seat in the Dolby Theatre just a few miles down the road. For guests who sat in the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby and enjoyed the tables and comfy sofas to witness movie history, it was like having a ticket to the Governors Ball.

Guests enjoy Oscars night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kristyn Burtt.

Guests wandered among the exhibits during commercial breaks checking out the core exhibit, "Stories of Cinema" which currently features highlights of Spike Lee’s career from his 1980 student film, The Answer, to his heralded 1989 feature film, Do the Right Thing. Party attendees were able to witness the glory of the architectural marvel designed by Renzo Piano and see the home of historic Oscar statuettes housed in the cylinder column of the building.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures intends to make “Oscar Night at the Museum” a yearly event as a companion piece to the festivities held down the road (which requires a very exclusive invite). This gives movie fans around the world an inclusive opportunity to be a part of Hollywood’s biggest night in an intimate and special way.

For more information on the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, visit the website.

