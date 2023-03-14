Gym chain offers free self-defense courses in Florida after member fought off attacker

YouFit Gyms is offering free self-defense classes the week of March 20 in select Florida locations. Photo by Sarah Cervantes on Unsplash

A national gym chain will offer free self-defense classes for women after one of its members was attacked and successfully defended herself.

The story of YouFit Gyms member Nashali Alma, a 24-year-old fitness competitor and student, went viral last month when the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared her story on social media. Alma was working out in the gym at her apartment complex on Jan. 22 when a man attacked her. In video captured by surveillance cameras, Alma fights back against the man until he gives up.

In the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office video, Alma said that as she fought the man who was attacking her, she kept in mind her parents' advice to never give up on anything.

"As long as you don't give up, you fight back, you show him that you are strong, that you are one, that you're able to fight back and survive this and get out of the situation, I believe it's possible," she said.

The 25-year-old man who attacked Alma was arrested and faces several charges including burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment and sexual battery. He is being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Hillsborough County on no bond, jail records show.

Now, in support of Alma, YouFit Gyms will have free self-defense classes March 21-23 at YouFit locations throughout South Florida. The events are open to the public and an RSVP is required via www.youfit.com/selfdefense.

"We want to help Nashali tell her story and make sure we do our part to help women defend themselves by offering free self-defense classes open to the public," YouFit CEO Brian Vahaly said. "Women should feel safe at any gym, and we are inspired by Nashali's desire to use her struggle to help empower and strengthen the women in her community."

YouFit is working with local experts to lead each class.

Courses will be available at YouFit Gyms in Altamonte Springs, Dania Beach, Davie, Deerfield Beach, Douglasville, Greenacres, Hialeah, Hollywood, Margate, North Port, Orlando, Pembroke Pines, Sarasota, South Pompano Beach, Tampa, Weston and Winter Park.

Click here for the full list of locations, dates and times.