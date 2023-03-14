Gym chain offers free self-defense courses in Florida after member fought off attacker

Kristina Webb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ibid_0lIYpEH300
YouFit Gyms is offering free self-defense classes the week of March 20 in select Florida locations.Photo bySarah CervantesonUnsplash

A national gym chain will offer free self-defense classes for women after one of its members was attacked and successfully defended herself.

The story of YouFit Gyms member Nashali Alma, a 24-year-old fitness competitor and student, went viral last month when the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared her story on social media. Alma was working out in the gym at her apartment complex on Jan. 22 when a man attacked her. In video captured by surveillance cameras, Alma fights back against the man until he gives up.

In the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office video, Alma said that as she fought the man who was attacking her, she kept in mind her parents' advice to never give up on anything.

"As long as you don't give up, you fight back, you show him that you are strong, that you are one, that you're able to fight back and survive this and get out of the situation, I believe it's possible," she said.

The 25-year-old man who attacked Alma was arrested and faces several charges including burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment and sexual battery. He is being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Hillsborough County on no bond, jail records show.

Now, in support of Alma, YouFit Gyms will have free self-defense classes March 21-23 at YouFit locations throughout South Florida. The events are open to the public and an RSVP is required via www.youfit.com/selfdefense.

"We want to help Nashali tell her story and make sure we do our part to help women defend themselves by offering free self-defense classes open to the public," YouFit CEO Brian Vahaly said. "Women should feel safe at any gym, and we are inspired by Nashali's desire to use her struggle to help empower and strengthen the women in her community."

YouFit is working with local experts to lead each class.

Courses will be available at YouFit Gyms in Altamonte Springs, Dania Beach, Davie, Deerfield Beach, Douglasville, Greenacres, Hialeah, Hollywood, Margate, North Port, Orlando, Pembroke Pines, Sarasota, South Pompano Beach, Tampa, Weston and Winter Park.

Click here for the full list of locations, dates and times.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# fitness# florida# youfit gyms# self defense

Comments / 5

Published by

I’m a mom, wife and freelance journalist and photographer based in Palm Beach County, Florida. I love to explore our area with my 4-year-old son, who has autism, and our dog.

West Palm Beach, FL
143 followers

More from Kristina Webb

Palm Beach County, FL

Wawa's expansion continues with grand opening in Palm Beach County

Wawa is opening another store in Florida, this one in Palm Beach County.Photo byA n v e s honUnsplash. Wawa continues to grow in Florida, with more than 250 locations throughout the Sunshine State.

Read full story
1 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Downtown West Palm Beach streets to close for Palm Beach International Boat Show, plus more event details

Every year, the Palm Beach International Boat Show brings hundreds of boat and accessories worth more than $1 billion to downtown West Palm Beach. The event, which this year from March 23-26, also brings road closures and traffic tie-ups for locals.

Read full story

You'll soon be able to charge your electric vehicle at 7-Eleven stations

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, so does the demand for electric vehicle charging stations. The number of plug-in vehicles -- hybrid and electric -- sold in the United States rose nearly 70 percent from February 2021 to February 2022, according to Bankrate.

Read full story
4 comments
Palm Beach County, FL

Legendary rock frontman visits popular Lake Worth Beach restaurant

One of the most popular rock musicians of the past four decades was just spotted at an iconic Palm Beach County beachfront restaurant. Jon Bon Jovi stopped by Benny's on the Beach on Monday, where he snapped photos with staff and fellow diners. The restaurant posted the news to its social media accounts.

Read full story
12 comments
Sarasota, FL

This popular outdoor retailer is opening a new Florida store

A popular outdoor retailer will open its eighth location in Florida this fall. REI Co-op's latest Sunshine State location will be in Sarasota in University Town Center, 161 North Cattlemen Road, the company announced in a news release.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy