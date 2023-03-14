Legendary rock frontman visits popular Lake Worth Beach restaurant

Kristina Webb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FamTQ_0lHsf28V00
Jon Bon Jovi recently paid a visit to a Lake Worth Beach institution.Photo byBenny's on the Beach/@bennysonthebeach Instagram

One of the most popular rock musicians of the past four decades was just spotted at an iconic Palm Beach County beachfront restaurant.

Jon Bon Jovi stopped by Benny's on the Beach on Monday, where he snapped photos with staff and fellow diners. The restaurant posted the news to its social media accounts.

"Today we welcomed back Rock and Roll legend JON BON JOVI," Benny's said in the post. "Thank you for stopping by. We look forward to hosting you again!"

(Can't see the embedded post above? Click here.)

The singer-songwriter is best known for forming the rock band Bon Jovi, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary. The band is known for hits including "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer."

Where is Jon Bon Jovi livin' these days? In 2020, he and his wife paid $43 million for a beachfront mansion in Palm Beach, a move up from the smaller space they'd owned just down the road since 2018, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

The rocker has become a familiar face around Palm Beach County, popping up everywhere from Rocco's Tacos in downtown West Palm Beach, to a Zoom call with a local Kindergarten class, to last month, when he was spotted with fellow part-time Palm Beacher Sylvester Stallone at the Mercedes Benz dealership in West Palm Beach.

Benny's on the Beach has been a staple of the Lake Worth Beach Pier since 1986. It's known for its brunch selection, and fresh seasonal and seafood dishes. The restaurant recently expanded with its Benny's on the Beach Oceanwalk location in the Lake Worth Beach Casino building, in the space previously occupied by Mulligan's and then Viva la Playa.

Benny's on the Beach has been named to numerous best-of lists for the Palm Beaches. Earlier this year, Mashed named it the best breakfast restaurant in Florida.

The restaurant frequently draws celebrities, with recent notables including actor Michael Rapaport, actor Jon Lovitz, chef Gordon Ramsay and mixed martial artist Frank Mir.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# celebrity# lake worth beach# palm beach county# jon bon jovi# celebrity sightings

Comments / 12

Published by

I’m a mom, wife and freelance journalist and photographer based in Palm Beach County, Florida. I love to explore our area with my 4-year-old son, who has autism, and our dog.

West Palm Beach, FL
143 followers

More from Kristina Webb

Palm Beach County, FL

Wawa's expansion continues with grand opening in Palm Beach County

Wawa is opening another store in Florida, this one in Palm Beach County.Photo byA n v e s honUnsplash. Wawa continues to grow in Florida, with more than 250 locations throughout the Sunshine State.

Read full story
1 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Downtown West Palm Beach streets to close for Palm Beach International Boat Show, plus more event details

Every year, the Palm Beach International Boat Show brings hundreds of boat and accessories worth more than $1 billion to downtown West Palm Beach. The event, which this year from March 23-26, also brings road closures and traffic tie-ups for locals.

Read full story

You'll soon be able to charge your electric vehicle at 7-Eleven stations

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, so does the demand for electric vehicle charging stations. The number of plug-in vehicles -- hybrid and electric -- sold in the United States rose nearly 70 percent from February 2021 to February 2022, according to Bankrate.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Gym chain offers free self-defense courses in Florida after member fought off attacker

A national gym chain will offer free self-defense classes for women after one of its members was attacked and successfully defended herself. The story of YouFit Gyms member Nashali Alma, a 24-year-old fitness competitor and student, went viral last month when the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared her story on social media. Alma was working out in the gym at her apartment complex on Jan. 22 when a man attacked her. In video captured by surveillance cameras, Alma fights back against the man until he gives up.

Read full story
5 comments
Sarasota, FL

This popular outdoor retailer is opening a new Florida store

A popular outdoor retailer will open its eighth location in Florida this fall. REI Co-op's latest Sunshine State location will be in Sarasota in University Town Center, 161 North Cattlemen Road, the company announced in a news release.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy