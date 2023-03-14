Legendary rock frontman visits popular Lake Worth Beach restaurant

Jon Bon Jovi recently paid a visit to a Lake Worth Beach institution. Photo by Benny's on the Beach/@bennysonthebeach Instagram

One of the most popular rock musicians of the past four decades was just spotted at an iconic Palm Beach County beachfront restaurant.

Jon Bon Jovi stopped by Benny's on the Beach on Monday, where he snapped photos with staff and fellow diners. The restaurant posted the news to its social media accounts.

"Today we welcomed back Rock and Roll legend JON BON JOVI," Benny's said in the post. "Thank you for stopping by. We look forward to hosting you again!"

The singer-songwriter is best known for forming the rock band Bon Jovi, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary. The band is known for hits including "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer."

Where is Jon Bon Jovi livin' these days? In 2020, he and his wife paid $43 million for a beachfront mansion in Palm Beach, a move up from the smaller space they'd owned just down the road since 2018, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

The rocker has become a familiar face around Palm Beach County, popping up everywhere from Rocco's Tacos in downtown West Palm Beach, to a Zoom call with a local Kindergarten class, to last month, when he was spotted with fellow part-time Palm Beacher Sylvester Stallone at the Mercedes Benz dealership in West Palm Beach.

Benny's on the Beach has been a staple of the Lake Worth Beach Pier since 1986. It's known for its brunch selection, and fresh seasonal and seafood dishes. The restaurant recently expanded with its Benny's on the Beach Oceanwalk location in the Lake Worth Beach Casino building, in the space previously occupied by Mulligan's and then Viva la Playa.

Benny's on the Beach has been named to numerous best-of lists for the Palm Beaches. Earlier this year, Mashed named it the best breakfast restaurant in Florida.

The restaurant frequently draws celebrities, with recent notables including actor Michael Rapaport, actor Jon Lovitz, chef Gordon Ramsay and mixed martial artist Frank Mir.