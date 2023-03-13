This popular outdoor retailer is opening a new Florida store

Popular outdoor retailer REI will open a new location in Florida this year. Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash

A popular outdoor retailer will open its eighth location in Florida this fall.

REI Co-op's latest Sunshine State location will be in Sarasota in University Town Center, 161 North Cattlemen Road, the company announced in a news release.

The 25,000-square-foot store will join REI's other Florida locations in Tampa, Winter Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Gainesville, Boca Raton, Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

"Ten years ago, we opened our first store in Florida with a Jacksonville location," said Les Hatton, REI regional director. "We've long recognized the opportunity to better serve our customers who live and play in the Sarasota area, as they have been driving an hour to our Tampa store."

REI Co-op is known for its membership that includes profit-sharing based on qualifying purchases, as well as access to a used gear trade-in program and discounts on services and activities. The new store will have a full-service bike shop and curbside pickup, the company said.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg area, which includes Sarasota, already has 114,000 members, the company said. There are 512,000 REI members throughout the state.

"Incredible natural places such as Alafia State Park, Myakka River State Park, Robinson Preserve and many others offer some of the best cycling, paddling, hiking, bird watching and outdoor activities in the state," Hatton said. "We look forward to being a resource to the community and building lasting relationships with regional nonprofits."

In the past five years, REI donated more than $450,000 to Florida land agencies and nonprofits, with $102,500 donated to 15 nonprofits - including Alafia State Park, Florida State Parks Foundation and Florida Trail Association - just last year, the company said.

REI plans to hire about 50 employees for its Sarasota store. Those interested in applying can go to www.rei.com/jobs.

REI, the largest consumer co-op in the United States, is based near Seattle and has 21.5 million members at 181 locations in 42 states and Washington, D.C.