Arlington, TX

Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef

Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Eeae_0kj6VKlY00
Team Ramsay during Next Level Chef competition. Preston Nguyen second from left.Photo byCourtesy of FOX

Up-and-coming chef Preston Nguyen is hoping for his next big win as he competes on the second season of Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen reality show, Next Level Chef. The show debuts after the Super Bowl on the FOX network.

Nguyen was a 19-year-old freshman at the Culinary School of Dallas College when he got his first big win. He bested dozens of chefs from around the globe to win the Chef category at the World Food Championships in Dallas. He then went on to claim the top $100,000 prize and the title of World Food Champion when he took first place at The Final Table, the competition among the 10 WFC category winners.

Nguyen has taken a year off from culinary courses to seek his fortune in both the figurative and the literal sense. "I just got back from a two-week “stage” in Las Vegas where I interned at the Caviar Bar, which is helmed by award-winning executive chef Shaun Hergatt," he says. "Currently, I’m working at Prince Lebanese Grill in Arlington part-time to keep my skills sharp while creating fresh content for my social media channels with the goal of inspiring other young chefs to go for their culinary dreams."

Culinary dreams came true for Stephanie "Pyet" Despain who won the first season of Next Level Chef. The show is returning for its second season, with Ramsay as the marquee star and chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais joining him as mentors to the competitors. The winner of the competition takes home $250,000 and a year of mentoring from all three celebrity chefs.

Ramsay calls the show’s challenges a “one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet", and combined with the literal “next level” theme, the show is geared for excitement. The three teams of contestants work in a kitchen on the bottom, middle, or top level of the tri-level set.

The team in the top kitchen get first pick of ingredients to use for their dishes, and top of the line cooking equipment. The team in the middle picks second, and the team in the sadly-equipped bottom level kitchen has to choose from whatever is left over.

That makes for some uniquely stressful challenges, but Nguyen, who’s called Chef Preston on the show, says that behind the scenes “the cast felt like one big family and were super nice and helpful to each other.”

“Everyone knew each person’s name after the first day, and it immediately became a comfortable environment. There was a lot of chemistry and charisma between the cast members right from the start, which made the pressure of competition much more enjoyable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4jnm_0kj6VKlY00
Preston Nguyen, third from left, is one of the Next Level Chef contestants for season 2.Photo byCourtesy of FOX

Getting to work side-by-side with Ramsay and learn from him was Nguyen’s favorite part of the competition, and he says he appreciated the challenge. “I can't imagine a situation where I would ever be put under more pressure, than cooking in front of the biggest culinary legend in the world with a time clock and limited ingredients.”

“When watching a cooking competition on television," Nguyen says, "it never fully prepares you for the actual experience. A minute goes by in seconds, and my dad and I used to think, ‘why didn't that person grab this or that?’ Now I understand why! I will never criticize a tv cooking competitor again!”

Another eye-opener for Nguyen was the level the production team goes to when keeping everything about the show secret while it’s filming. Nguyen says cast members were either en route to or from the studio, filming, or in their hotel rooms 24/7.

The secrecy will fall away with each episode that’s aired. Tune in immediately following the Super Bowl to see if Chef Preston’s reality includes another big win.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# arlington# food and drink# reality tv# Chef Gordon Ramsay# Next Level Chef

Comments / 0

Published by

Lifelong North Texas resident Kristina Rowe writes helpful guides to the best food and fun in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Arlington and more cities in the DFW metroplex. New or nostalgic, frugal or frivolous, count on Kristina for insider tips on things to do in Dallas Fort Worth.

Texas State
257 followers

More from Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Texas State

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Fair foodie thrills have begun as the State Fair of Texas announces Big Tex Choice Awards winners

Excitement about food at the State Fair of Texas is at an all-time high with just 31 days till opening day. Local media captured all the mini celebrations as well as the big ones at the Big Tex Choice Awards press conference held in the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center today. Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations for the fair emceed the event which was closed to the public, but was livestreamed on several State Fair of Texas social media channels.

Read full story
Texas State

These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of Texas

Last year's Big Tex Choice Awards presentationKristina Rowe. If there's anything that signals to avid fairgoers that Big Tex will soon make his annual return to his perch at Fair Park in Dallas, it's the announcement of the annual Big Tex Choice Awards competition finalists. With just 50 days remaining until opening day, State Fair of Texas officials gathered early this morning to share which concessionaires and which fantastic foods will be in the spotlight from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Fabulous French dining for Bastille Day in Dallas

Villa Azur at the W Hotel in Dallas will host an "All Things French" Thursday night dinner party.Courtesy of Villa Azur. This Thursday, July 14 is Bastille Day, and Dallas absolutely knows how to celebrate this French holiday. Called Fête nationale française or le 14 juillet in France, the day marks the date of the storming of the Bastille in 1789.

Read full story
Plano, TX

Boba Republic brings milk tea, tapioca and a sense of community to Allen and Plano

Boba tea, smoothies and other blended drinks from Boba Republic.Courtesy of Boba Republic. As demand for it increases, there's no shortage of boba tea shops in Dallas and its northern suburbs, but David Kim wanted something more. After helping with the successful expansion and growth of his family's trampoline park business, Jumping World, Kim was eager to test his entreprenurial skills on a personal project. "I also believed there was a huge market need for a non-franchise milk tea cafe," Kim said.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Spicy food challenge set for Tuesday at Fort Worth hotspot El Chingon

Located near Fort Worth's cultural district, El Chingon offers tasty food and drinks, DJs, bottle service and Forty-Twosdays.Courtesy of El Chingon. El Chingon provided lunch and drinks for me and a guest on a recent Sunday in May.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

10 hot tips for National BBQ Month in DFW

Barbecue in North Texas is a way of life. Brisket from Pecan Lodge is just one of many delicious offerings.Kristina Rowe. As a cuisine, Texas Barbecue is hot enough not to need a food holiday, but barbecue as a food group actually has more than one time to celebrate. Yesterday, May 16 was National Barbecue Day, and the entire month of May is National BBQ Month. It's important to note that here in North Texas, barbecue doesn't mean "cook hamburgers out on the grill." You can call that a barbecue if you want, but when we say barbecue, we mean smoked meat, usually the "Texas Trinity" of brisket, ribs and sausage.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

There's fun on deck at Son of a Butcher for National Slider Day on May 15

That right there is a lot of sliders. Think you can eat 'em all?Courtesy of Son of a Butcher. While looking into the details of this event for this story, I came across the Instagram post about entry into the Butcher’s Special featured slider contest, and on a whim, entered my best slider idea. To my surprise, my submission was selected as one of the finalists. In the interest of fairness, I will not reveal which of the finalists was my entry, but have accepted the offer to be present when the slider finalists,inluding mine, are judged by a celebrity panel. I have no knowledge of who those judges will be. I have not and will not receive any monetary compensation from any source for writing this article.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

10 years of beer (and more): Four Corners Brewing Co. to celebrate 10th anniversary with a big party this Saturday

The iconic can designs on Four Corners Brewing Co. brews are represented in a mural on one wall of the taproom.Courtesy of Four Corners Brewing Co. Throwback brews, food trucks, outdoor games, mariachi music, live DJ tunes and more are all on tap for a huge (and free!) party at Four Corners Brewing Co. this Saturday, May 14 from 3 to 10 p.m. The celebration is in honor of the brewing company's 10th anniversay, and elements from the brewing company's history will be tied into some of the day's events at their taproom at 1311 S. Ervay St. in The Cedars neighborhood.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Virtual cooking class from Central Market to feature chef David Chang of Momofuku

Chef David Chang with Momofuku pantry products. Chang will lead a virtual cooking class offered through Central Market.Courtesy of Central Market. As a part of grocery chain HEB's ongoing Be the Change campaign to advance equity and inclusion, Central Market stores (which are owned by HEB) are celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month throughout the month of May. AAPI-owned brands offered in Central Market stores include Dang Bars, Sinto Gourmet Kimchi, Saongwon Korean Pancakes, Noona’s Ice Cream and at least a dozen more. Another buzzworthy brand you'll find on the shelves is Momofuku, founded by chef David Chang.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Party Your Own Way-o for Cinco de Mayo in Dallas-Fort Worth

Several Dallas area Cinco de Mayo celebrations will feature ballet folklorico performances.S Pakhrin from DC, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. While Cinco de Mayo is not the national day of Mexico (that's September 16), Mexican heritage and culture are widely celebrated at countless May events in DFW. For a truly authentic celebration, you'll need to travel to Peñón de los Baños, where according to Wikipedia, the Battle of Puebla has been re-enacted every year since the 1930s.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Star Wars Day in DFW: May the Fourth Be With You

How strong is the Force with you? Find out on May 4.Matthew Ball/Unsplash. If you watched the first Star Wars movie when it came out in 1977, it might feel like that was "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away." Nostalgia might explain some of our fascination with the Star Wars franchise, but with nine (or 12, depending on how you count) movies following, the years haven't diminished its pop culture buzz much at all.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Seven Reasons to Become a Dallas Jackals Rugby Fan

The Dallas Jackals took on the Austin Gilgronis for their first game of the season.Courtesy of the Dallas Jackals. The Dallas Jackals provided me two free tickets and parking passes to a recent game. Although I'm not a hardcore sports fan, and I'd never watched a rugby game before, I'm always a fan of the home team, I love learning new things, and I'm known for finding fun things to do. Here's what I learned about the newest home team in Dallas.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Galleria Dallas is a Wonderland of Fun, Art and Girl Scout Cookies Right Now

Artful and interactive experiences at Galleria Dallas revolve around Girls Scouts, Red Lanterns, and Mount Rushmore--oh my!Galleria Dallas. If it's been a while since the mall was your favorite place to hang out, you're likely to discover some wonderful surprises at Galleria Dallas over the next few weeks. Add Girl Scout cookies to your shopping list, hang out with live bobblehead presidential mascots from Mount Rushmore, preview Dallas Arboretum's upcoming Dallas Blooms and don't forget to look up for the shopping center's best ever Lunar New Year red lantern display.

Read full story
Arlington, TX

The Savage Bacon Dog at Nearly Famous Burgers and Hot Dogs Honors Arlington Foodies' Love for Local

Jeremy Lowe, owner of Nearly Famous Burgers and Hot Dogs with Jennifer Hurley, founder of Arlington Foodies at a recent foodie "swarm."Courtesy of Jeremy Lowe. A few weeks ago, Jeremy Lowe immortalized a fan of his Nearly Famous Burgers and Hot Dogs restaurant by putting her on the menu. That's not exactly precise - you can't actually order Jennifer Hurley from the menu, although some of us might wish we could. But the Savage Bacon Dog on the menu bears her maiden name. It's only fitting that a menu item is named in her honor and in honor of the Facebook group she founded, Arlington Foodies.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Find True Love at MUTTS Canine Cantina Adopt Don't Shop Event

MUTTS Canine Cantina joins with Rahr to the Rescue for MUTTS Love adoption events on Saturday, Feb. 12.MUTTS Canine Cantina. Someone once said the only truly unconditional love is the love you get from a dog. OK, maybe that someone was me, but wouldn't you agree? I'm definitely the one who admitted to finding the love of my life on the internet...at Petfinder.com. But you don't have to look for love online to find a special someone in time for Valentine's Day.

Read full story
Coppell, TX

A. J. Croce Honors His Legendary Singer-Songwriter Father at "Croce Plays Croce" Concert in Coppell

The Croce Plays Croce concert will feature songs by Jim Croce, his son A.J. Croce and songs that influenced them both.Coppell Arts Center. Fans of Jim Croce as well as those too young to have ever heard his music can hear his songs performed live at the upcoming "Croce Plays Croce" show coming to the Coppell Arts Center, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. The show will be performed by A.J. Croce, a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, known for his boogie-woogie piano playing reminiscent of Dr. John. A.J. Croce is also the son of Jim Croce, the influential, early '70s singer-songwriter who died in a plane crash weeks after wrapping his fifth studio album, "I Got a Name."

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Zany Charity Event "Food in Fashion" Returns Feb. 22

Model Yanni Brown wearing Pink Lucy by Tiffany Walker and Dude, Sweet Chocolate. Brown also nibbled her edible handbag on the runway.Crystal Chatmon. Sometimes bringing together multiple industries for a good cause requires out-of-the-box thinking. Now in it's fifth year, Food in Fashion will bring its distinctive runway show to Fashion Industry Gallery (1807 Ross Avenue) on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and foodies and fashion enthusiasts alike should eat this up.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Lunar New Year Celebrations: Three Places to See Lion Dances

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen will host a lion dance during their three-day Lunar New Year Celebration.Thanin Viriyaki. If your new year isn't off to the best start and you want a do-over, you're in luck. It's almost time for Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival or Lunar New Year in many Asian countries. If you're only a little bit familiar with the holiday, you might be wondering what all those red lanterns and decorations are all about. What do those red envelopes mean and where can you go to see a lion dance? Explore this holiday with me and I'll answer those burning questions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy