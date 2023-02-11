Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef

Team Ramsay during Next Level Chef competition. Preston Nguyen second from left. Photo by Courtesy of FOX

Up-and-coming chef Preston Nguyen is hoping for his next big win as he competes on the second season of Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen reality show, Next Level Chef . The show debuts after the Super Bowl on the FOX network.

Nguyen was a 19-year-old freshman at the Culinary School of Dallas College when he got his first big win. He bested dozens of chefs from around the globe to win the Chef category at the World Food Championships in Dallas. He then went on to claim the top $100,000 prize and the title of World Food Champion when he took first place at The Final Table, the competition among the 10 WFC category winners.

Nguyen has taken a year off from culinary courses to seek his fortune in both the figurative and the literal sense. "I just got back from a two-week “stage” in Las Vegas where I interned at the Caviar Bar, which is helmed by award-winning executive chef Shaun Hergatt," he says. "Currently, I’m working at Prince Lebanese Grill in Arlington part-time to keep my skills sharp while creating fresh content for my social media channels with the goal of inspiring other young chefs to go for their culinary dreams."

Culinary dreams came true for Stephanie "Pyet" Despain who won the first season of Next Level Chef. The show is returning for its second season, with Ramsay as the marquee star and chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais joining him as mentors to the competitors. The winner of the competition takes home $250,000 and a year of mentoring from all three celebrity chefs.

Ramsay calls the show’s challenges a “one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet", and combined with the literal “next level” theme, the show is geared for excitement. The three teams of contestants work in a kitchen on the bottom, middle, or top level of the tri-level set.

The team in the top kitchen get first pick of ingredients to use for their dishes, and top of the line cooking equipment. The team in the middle picks second, and the team in the sadly-equipped bottom level kitchen has to choose from whatever is left over.

That makes for some uniquely stressful challenges, but Nguyen, who’s called Chef Preston on the show, says that behind the scenes “the cast felt like one big family and were super nice and helpful to each other.”

“Everyone knew each person’s name after the first day, and it immediately became a comfortable environment. There was a lot of chemistry and charisma between the cast members right from the start, which made the pressure of competition much more enjoyable.”

Preston Nguyen, third from left, is one of the Next Level Chef contestants for season 2. Photo by Courtesy of FOX

Getting to work side-by-side with Ramsay and learn from him was Nguyen’s favorite part of the competition, and he says he appreciated the challenge. “I can't imagine a situation where I would ever be put under more pressure, than cooking in front of the biggest culinary legend in the world with a time clock and limited ingredients.”

“When watching a cooking competition on television," Nguyen says, "it never fully prepares you for the actual experience. A minute goes by in seconds, and my dad and I used to think, ‘why didn't that person grab this or that?’ Now I understand why! I will never criticize a tv cooking competitor again!”

Another eye-opener for Nguyen was the level the production team goes to when keeping everything about the show secret while it’s filming. Nguyen says cast members were either en route to or from the studio, filming, or in their hotel rooms 24/7.

The secrecy will fall away with each episode that’s aired. Tune in immediately following the Super Bowl to see if Chef Preston’s reality includes another big win.