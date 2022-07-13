Fabulous French dining for Bastille Day in Dallas

Villa Azur at the W Hotel in Dallas will host an "All Things French" Thursday night dinner party. Courtesy of Villa Azur

This Thursday, July 14 is Bastille Day, and Dallas absolutely knows how to celebrate this French holiday. Called Fête nationale française or le 14 juillet in France, the day marks the date of the storming of the Bastille in 1789.

Whether you're yearning for "liberté, égalité, fraternité" or simply want to celebrate the best of French food and wine, these local events will have you saying "ooh, la, la."

Villa Azur

French-chic Mediterranean restaurant Villa Azur will welcome those who want to celebrate Bastille Day with staff dressed in suspenders and berets, French flags and other party decorations, can-can dancers and more. Cuisine for the elegant evening party will include Baked Bucheron Cheese (with French cheese, butternut and hazelnut honey on filone toast), Dover Sole prepared tableside, and Ravioles de Roman filled with comte cheese, truffle cream and shaved fresh truffles. Reservations are available via OpenTable or by calling 214-389-2602.

Toulouse Café and Bar

All year long, Toulouse Café and Bar offers French-influenced Belgian cuisine in settings that would be at home in Paris at its Dallas and Plano restaurants. For Bastille Day, the restaurants will offer specialty cocktails and chef-inspired specials all day Thursday, July 14. Visit the Toulouse website to reserve a table for lunch or dinner at your preferred location.

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas

The Bar at Commons Club will offer French-inspired aperitifs and specialty cocktails along with live French entertainment during Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

The French Room Bar

From 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday the David Washburn Jazz Band will play at The French Room Bar for a special Bastille Day evening. Order the special Paris-Brest dessert or one of three specialty cocktails if you're feeling extra French. Reservations aren't required but are available through Resy.

Mercat Bistro

Dine at the European-inspired bistro in the Harwood District on Thursday and enjoy a special three-course-menu plus wine pairings in addition to the full regular menu. The $68 three-course meal will include a choice of a mushroom onion tart or ricotta & honey to begin, bouillabaisse, duck confit or steak frites for the main and crepes suzette or mille fuille for dessert. Add the wine pairings for $30. Visit the Mercat Bistro website for reservations.

Costumes are encouraged for people and pets at the annual Bastille Day Celebration at Rise. charlesdeluvio/unsplash

Rise Soufflé

The annual Bastille Day celebrations at the popular soufflé restaurants in Dallas and Fort Worth bring fun and food together for an all-out good time. On July 14 you can expect French decorations, entertainment and your chance to sample the restaurant's famous Cherry Clafoutis. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes are awarded including some for four-legged friends wearing their best French attire to the dog-friendly patio. Call 214-366-9900 to reserve a table at the Dallas location or use the Yelp reservation system for a spot in Fort Worth.

Lavendou

Join the Alliance Française de Dallas and the European Chamber of Commerce Texas for a special Bastille Day dinner at Lavendou. Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14 with dinner to follow. Reservations are required and cost for the evening is $90 for Alliance Française members and $110 for nonmembers.

Off the Vine Grapevine

In Grapevine, enjoy a wine tasting while painting a keepsake wine glass at a special event at Off the Vine. The wine cellar and gift shop will offer the special evening as one of their WOW wine tastings which include six wine samples and snacks. Cost for the evening is $69.95; book a reservation on the Off the Vine website.

RM 12:20 Bistro and Vector Brewing

Lake Highlands neighbors RM 12:20 Bistro and Vector Brewing have paired up to offer a special five-course beer dinner on Bastille Day. Courses include seared scallops with fennel Monté, duck confit with orange jam and artichokes plus an amuse bouche, second course and dessert. Beers include an absinthe saison, an oak-aged peach sour and more. Cost for the dinner is $100, and reservations are available through Resy.

The Adolphus

Enjoy a special Bonne Fête Nationale Tea at The French Room at The Adolphus from July 13-17. The afternoon tea service will include festive French treats and The French Room's classic tea menu. Visit Resy to reserve a table.