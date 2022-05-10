Four Corners, TX

10 years of beer (and more): Four Corners Brewing Co. to celebrate 10th anniversary with a big party this Saturday

Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEG7C_0fYtOqqV00
The iconic can designs on Four Corners Brewing Co. brews are represented in a mural on one wall of the taproom.Courtesy of Four Corners Brewing Co.

Throwback brews, food trucks, outdoor games, mariachi music, live DJ tunes and more are all on tap for a huge (and free!) party at Four Corners Brewing Co. this Saturday, May 14 from 3 to 10 p.m. The celebration is in honor of the brewing company's 10th anniversay, and elements from the brewing company's history will be tied into some of the day's events at their taproom at 1311 S. Ervay St. in The Cedars neighborhood.

The musical lineup for the day will include DJ Rio, singer/songwriter Maya Piata, Cure for Paranoia with Dallas rapper Cameron McCloud, Rafael Angel music and DJ LUV SSIK.

Longtime craft beer fans might appreciate the return of Block Party Porter, Sol y Luna Lager, Worker Bee and more, while newbies can taste the brewing companys's core beer and seasonals alongside those old favorites. Buchalada Kombucha, the company's light, fizzy, low-cal and low-ABV canned beverage brand will also be on offer with Grapefruit Sea Salt and Prickly Pear Ginger flavors.

Vendor markets as well as food trucks and pop-ups occur regularly at the taproom, notably at the first Friday of the month Viernesito Night Market events. Saturday's party will bring all of that together, with the vendor market curated by Common Hearts Market, on-demand t-shirt screen printing and more. In addition to all the other festivities, partners from Oak Cliff Cultural Center will lead a game of Lotería Live from 3 to 5 p.m. Four Corners started the weekly game night in 2019 and these days, you can grab a colorful card and play the Bingo-like game any Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in the taproom. Co-founder George Esquivel says, “To us, lotería is not just a game it’s a cultural celebration!"

It's also a celebration of the brand, as the colorful playing card tiles were the design inspiration for the beer can design by Dallas artist Cristi Brinkman. In an interview for a Dallas Observer story last spring, Brinkman shared that she and Esquivel worked together to come up with the designs. Just as the lotería game card tiles each tell a story, the can designs create a visual story about the beer inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UStZP_0fYtOqqV00
Beer can art by Cristi Brinkman is instantly recognizable, and creates ties between the game of Loteria and the brand's culture.Crist Brinkman

Some would argue (myself included) that Four Corners cans are the most recognizable of any brewery in North Texas, but even those who might disagree have to admit they were among the earliest. Until that time, most craft beer was sold in brown glass bottles. Using cans and making them beautiful have played a role in the company's success, and beer cans figure prominently in another reminiscence.

When I asked George Esquivel to share a unique, challenging, poignant or funny memory from the last ten years, he responded, “Among the most poignant memories is the 360-degree hole in our hearts when our manufacturer informed us they would no longer be producing the fully-opening pop tops. Before our last canning run in March of 2019, we gathered with friends for a celebration of life and proper send-off.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XZmb_0fYtOqqV00
The patio at Four Corners Brewing Company is a great place for a nighttime celebration.Kristina Rowe

While that may have been at least a little tongue-in-cheek, guests at Saturday's celebration can expect it to be a much happier one. “Reaching the 10-year milestone is an amazing feat that’s only been possible with our dedicated crew; Team Chingón," Esquivel said. "We’re extremely grateful for all of our ¡FCBC! supporters and the craft beer community who make up Dallas’ vibrant brew scene."

While the party on Saturday is in honor of that milestone and will involve plenty of fond memories, there will also be plenty of evidence that Four Corners Brewing Company is and always has been forward-thinking. "It’s been an amazing 10 years, and we are excited about the journey ahead," Esquivel said.

Lifelong North Texas resident Kristina Rowe writes helpful guides to the best food and fun in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Arlington and more cities in the DFW metroplex.

