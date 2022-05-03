Star Wars Day in DFW: May the Fourth Be With You

How strong is the Force with you? Find out on May 4. Matthew Ball/Unsplash

If you watched the first Star Wars movie when it came out in 1977, it might feel like that was "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away." Nostalgia might explain some of our fascination with the Star Wars franchise, but with nine (or 12, depending on how you count) movies following, the years haven't diminished its pop culture buzz much at all.

On Wednesday, May 4, Star Wars fans celebrate all things Star Wars with some wordplay taken from the iconic line, "May the Force be with you." On this day, you can't be too old or too nerdy to swing your light saber, talk like Yoda, or display your in-depth knowledge of fun characters and clever quips from the movies.

While Star Wars-themed pub trivia is a regular occurence, it might have special meaning come this Wednesday. There are, of course, other ways to celebrate Star Wars style, and I've rounded up some fun places in DFW where you can go full force with your Star Wars fandom. Odds that you'll have a good time are way better than 3,720 to 1, but if you see a costumed Han Solo, don't tell him I said so. Let your inner nerd or movie fan out to play, and may the fourth be with you.

Who says Star Wars isn't a comedy? Bathroom art at Reservoir at Toyota Music Factory says it is. Kristina Rowe

Historic Downtown Carrollton

The force will surely be strong at this free celebration that includes virtual reality experiences, laser tag, a photo booth, costumed characters and a costume contest. FAN EXPO Dallas is sponsoring prizes for best overall, most creative, and best group/duo costumes.

When: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday May, 4

Where: 1106 S. Broadway St. (Carrollton)

How much: Free, no tickets required.

Comedy from the Dorkside w/ Magic Mike & Friends at Addison Improv

A great group of Texas comedians will entertain you with all things nerdy at this special night of stand-up comedy for Star Wars fans and other nerds who are 18 and older.

When: 8-10 p.m. Wednesday May, 4. Doors open at 6:30.

Where: 4980 Belt Line Road, #250 (Addison)

How much: Tickets start at $10.00 for a general admission table for two. A two item food or drink minimum is required.

Star Wars Cupcake Decorating Class at The Mitchell Lofts

Ginger Taylor, owner of The Cupcake Experience will lead you through a decorating class where you'll create Star Wars inspired fondant toppers for four cupcakes. All needed supplies will be provided, and no experience is necessary. Reminisce on the sweetest moments from your favorite Star Wars movie, and be ready to impress your friends with your cupcake art when the class is over.

When: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday May, 4.

Where: 3800 Commerce St., #319 (Downtown Dallas)

How much: Tickets are $40.00 per person (plus a $4.06 Eventbrite fee) for the 90-minute class.

May the Fourth Be with Pew at Texas Gun Experience

If you've ever wanted to join the Jedi resistance, here's your chance. Fire provided DH-17 Blasters and plasma ammo to defend Hangar Bay 4, then socialize with cocktails (after you've finished shooting) and a costume contest. Play Star Wars trivia and join the Death Star Trench Run corn-hole competition, while sipping Blue Milk cocktails and other tempting drinks and food that's out of this galaxy.

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday May, 4.

Where: 1901 South Main St. (Grapevine)

How much: Tickets are $116.61 per shooter (which includes the Eventbrite service fee and sales tax.) In addition to the evening's activities, a swag bag and commemorative glass are included with each ticket.

Star Wars Paint Nite at Pour House Dallas

Let the force (and art instructor Loretta Lush) guide you as paint your favorite Star Wars character at Pour House Dallas. A pre-drawn canvas and all supplies will be provided.

When: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday May, 4.

Where: 1300 West Davis St. (Oak Cliff)

How much: Tickets are $36.22 per person (including the Eventbrite service fee and sales tax.)

You won't need to use the force to find plenty of family friendly activities on May the Fourth. Artur Tumasjan/Unsplash

May the 4th Battle Sabers Academy at American Defensive Arts Academy

Your kids can learn lightsaber swings, spins, and strikes while testing their skills on a challenge course at this free event with practice sabers supplied. Costumes are encouraged, but not required, and the evening will include prize drawings and raffles.

When: 5:30 p.m. for kids 4-7 and 6:30 p.m. for kids 8 and up, Wednesday May, 4.

Where: 405 Rufe Snow Drive (Keller)

How much: Free.

Jaxon Beer Garden

If you're like Princess Leia and you'd "just as soon kiss a Wookie," you just might get your chance at Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden in the AT&T Discovery District. Some of your favorite characters will be on site as you enjoy food and drink specials and photo opportunities.

When: 6-10 p.m., Wednesday May, 4.

Where: 311 S Akard St. (Downtown Dallas)

How much: Free.

Euless Library

Arts and crafts for adults, teens and children are just part of the fun at this free event in Euless. Jedi training and a Dance/Glow Party on the Death Star are part of the mission as well.

When: 5-7 p.m., Wednesday May, 4.

Where: 201 N. Ector Drive (Euless)

How much: Free.

Star Wars Movie Marathon at the Palace Theater

Would a Jedi master cut out early from work? Who knows, but if you can, you can see A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi all in one day. Come in costume and get a free small popcorn.

When: 1-9:30 p.m., Wednesday May, 4.

Where: 300 S Main St. (Grapevine)

How much: $6 each or 3 for $15. Visit the Grapevine Ticketline for showtimes and to purchase tickets.

Star Wars Themed Improv Show at Comedy Arena

The fate of the galaxy rests in your hands as you watch the Light Side vs. the Dark Side in a galactic improv battle that's fun for the whole family. Your votes determine the winner, so bring out all your Yoda wisdom. Feel free to dress up as your favorite Star Wars character for a night of laughs and fun.

When: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday May, 4.

Where: 305 E. Virginia St. #014 (McKinney)

How much: $20 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and younger (inclusive of tax.)

Celebrate the Fourth All Weekend with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

The popular Star Wars themed concert is a movie and a symphony concert all in one, and it's back for three nights this weekend. Watch Return of the Jedi at the Meyerson Symphony Center as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra plays the score by Oscar-winning composer John Williams.

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday May 6 and Saturday May 7 and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Where: 2301 Flora St. (Dallas Arts District)

How much: Tickets start at $78.

Brewery Events

Would Baby Yoda enjoy some local craft beer? Victor Serban/Unsplash

3 Nations Brewing

Pair your Star Wars fun with some great beers, and if you like, pair this event with the one in downtown Carrollton. Swing by 3 Nations Brewing for drink specials, Star Wars bingo and a Star Wars costume pet parade.

When: 5-10 p.m., Wednesday May, 4.

Where: 1033 Vandergriff Drive (Carrollton)

How much: Free.

Celestial Beerworks

The fun folks at Celestial Beerworks are combining two themed holidays for two days of celebration. The Cosmic Cantina will happen on May the Fourth and Cinco de Mayo (The Revenge of the Fifth.) Drink some "Maulgarita" Berliner, "Cosmic Cantina" Hazy IPA (brewed with blue corn), and a Jalapeno Margarita "Ewok-tail" and enjoy fun activities and Crispy Pitchers or Cosmic Cantina Mission Flights on both nights.

When: 2 p.m., Wednesday May, 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: 2530 Butler St. (Medical District, Dallas)

How much: Free.

False Idol Brewing

Several newly tapped beers will be available in a special May the Fourth Flight. Sip on The Child Salted Lime Gose, CC-3636 Berliner Weisse (with Black Currant, Banana, Caramel & Granola), Order 66 Red Sangria Berliner Weisse and Mesa Wana Hazy New England Double IPA with Mango.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday May, 4.

Where: 7924 Maplewood Ave. (North Richland Hills)

How much: Free, with flights and more available for purchase.

Rahr and Sons

May the fourth is the perfect date for a mid-week tasting. Rahr and Sons will be handing out May the 4th pints at the door (quantities are limited), and there'll be food from Texas Mac & Cheese and Jescrave if you're hungry.

When: 5-8 p.m., Wednesday May, 4.

Where: 701 Galveston Ave. (Fort Worth)

How much: Free, with beer and food available for purchase.

Bring your team and be ready to battle it out for Star Wars trivia prizes. Otto Rascon/Unsplash

Star Wars Trivia

If you're ready to show off your superior knowledge of all things Star Wars, you'll have plenty of opportunities this week. Take your pick from nine venues on three nights, and just remember one thing if you want to win. In the words of the great Yoda, "Do or do not. There is no try."

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at The Brass Tap (North Dallas)

7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Four Corners Brewing Company (The Cedars)

7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Legacy Hall (Plano)

7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Division Brewing (Arlington)

7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Atheneum Cider (Fort Worth)

7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at The Brass Tap (Allen)

7: 30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Dave & Buster's (Frisco)

8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Glass Half Full at Alamo Drafthouse (Richardson)

8 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Barley House (Upper Greenville, Dallas)

8 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at HopFusion Ale Works (Fort Worth)