How to Leverage Podcast Interviews to Grow Your Business

Podcasts are one of the hottest new mediums for business owners and entrepreneurs to grow their brands and market their products and services. Podcast interviews are also an excellent way to make industry connections, build credibility, and get your name out by reaching audiences.

Start small and grow big.

If you're new to being interviewed as a podcast guest, start with smaller shows first. It's easier to get on a smaller display and refine your talking points, get comfortable with being interviewed, and learn what conversation style works for you before going for the larger shows.

Research suitable podcasts.

Contact podcasts in your niche or niche adjacent that have your ideal audience. This will be a great way to reach targeted and qualified leads. There are many ways to find podcast contacts in a niche or niche adjacent. One way is to search for podcasts with the same audience as you. You can also look at forums, Facebook groups, Google, and LinkedIn groups. It's essential to go through these channels and identify active ones with your ideal audience so you can join their conversations and build relationships with potential leads.

Be generous and willing to share.

Be willing to promote your appearance before your interview and share your episode on social media, your website, and your newsletter after it airs. This will show the host you're willing to help them grow their reach by sharing the episode with your audience.

Here's what to do on air.

To capture the audience's attention, be conversational, rehearse the talking points, be genuine and authentic, and only talk about what is of interest to that specific listenership. Keep your conversation short—around 20 minutes long to keep listeners engaged.

Stay consistent with your messaging.

When you are on a podcast, your goal is to stay consistent with your messaging. This will help you to maintain the connection with the host while keeping listeners engaged.

Maintain contact with the host.

Keep in touch with the podcast host after the interview. Follow them on social media and send check-in emails every few months. When you stay in contact with the host and add them to your network, there may be other opportunities for collaboration down the road.

Create your special offer for that audience.

Ask the podcast host to promote a lead magnet specific to their audience. This lead magnet can be a PDF, a series of videos, or a free course. The objective is to build an email list of subscribers interested in your areas of expertise.

Podcast interviews are a great way to build your brand and business in a new market. However, if you want to leverage the power of podcast interviews as a guest, you must be mindful of how you conduct yourself. The key is understanding what podcasts are looking for and being able to offer them something they can't find anywhere else.