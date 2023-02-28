Grant-valkaria, FL

Celebrate the 56th Annual Grant Seafood Festival This Weekend!

Kristin Leigh Wilson

56th Annual Grant Seafood Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCu7E_0l2oYpP400
2023 Grant Seafood Fest BannerPhoto byGrant Seafood Festival / Facebook

When: Saturday 3/4 9am-7pm & Sunday 3/5 9am-5pm

Where: 4580 1st St, Grant-Valkaria, FL 32949

Cost: Admission is FREE

Please note: No dogs (service dogs must wear vest or collar to distinguish) or other pets/animals, no coolers, no tents (canopies or pop-up tents), no umbrellas, no overnight parking.

Tickets

Festival tickets can be purchased for $1 each in increments of 10. Most items range from 1-7 tickets. *Tickets may also be purchased at the Airport Parking site both days, from 10am-3pm. CASH, CREDIT, OR DEBIT ACCEPTED.

Parking:

Valkaria Airport: Follow signs to parking and  shuttle pick up. Shuttles run on a continuous loop from Valkaria Airport to Festival Grounds.

SHUTTLE SCHEDULE:

Saturday, Mar 4, 2023 from 10 am - 8 pm
Sunday, Mar 5, 2023 from 10 am - 6 pm

Entertainment:

SATURDAY - MAR 4, 2023

10:00 - 1:00 Josh Blevins Band

1:30 - 4:30 Umbrella Thieves

5:00 - 7:00 Shoot To Thrill (AC/DC Tribute Band)

SUNDAY - MAR 5, 2023

10:00 - 2:00 Tru Phonic

2:30 - 5:00 Greggie & The Jets (Elton John Tribute Band)

FOOD:

SEAFOOD

Fish & Chips, Fish & Shrimp Tacos, Linguini W/ Clam Sauce, Shrimp & Grits, Grilled Fish Sandwich, Beer Battered Fish Sandwich, Lobster Bisque, Clam Chowder

SEAFOOD À LA CARTE

Steamed Clams, Raw Oysters, Steamed Oysters, Peel & Eat Shrimp, Crawfish, Shrimp & Tuna Kabobs, Fried Shrimp, Fried Clam Strips, Fried Scallops, Fried Calamari, Seared Tuna, Lobster Roll, Smoked Fish Dip, Conch Salad, Gator Bites, Conch Fritters, Deviled Crab Cakes, Hush Puppies, Sweet Puppies, Coleslaw

LANDLUBBERS BOOTH

Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Chicken Nuggets, French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Chili Cheese Fries

SWEETS

Key Lime Pie, Cotton Candy, Ice Cream, Strawberry Shortcake

" The Grant Seafood Festival is a time honored tradition like none other but what really sets it apart is the total commitment from our community — the festival is run 100% by volunteers and many booths are made up of family members, often having several generations working along side one another. All organizing, purchasing, preparation, cooking and serving is accomplished by community members. We are proud of our community and this festival is a wonderful testament to that.

All proceeds from the Grant Seafood Festival are put back into the community of Grant — our projects include the Grant Seafood Festival scholarship fund, Grant Community Library, Grant Historical House and The Grant Community Center. So come enjoy some of the best seafood in Florida while helping the community of Grant and keeping the great tradition of the festival alive!"

