Port Saint Lucie, FL

This Weekend: Treasure Coast Garlic Fest - BE STINKY!

Kristin Leigh Wilson

Treasure Coast Garlic Fest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIT9F_0l2maK3X00
"You can smell it in the air!"Photo byTC Garlic Fest / Facebook

When: Saturday, March 4, 11 AM - 6 PM & Sunday, March 5,11 AM - 5 PM

Where: MIDFLORIDA Event Center, 9221 SE Event Center Pl Port St. Lucie, FL

Cost: $8.00 admission, 12 & Under FREE

Their Facebook event says:

"The Treasure Coast Garlic Fest is a two-day outdoor food festival celebrating the wonderfully delicious and bold taste of Garlic. Enjoy a plethora of pungently pleasing dishes and mouth watering garlic recipes prepared by gourmet chefs along with a wonderful assortment of vendors and exhibitors to shop and explore.

Saturday, March 4, 11 AM - 6 PM
Sunday, March 5,11 AM - 5 PM

Admission is $8
Kids 12 and under - FREE ENTRY
FREE PARKING"

You can find the event map here.

"In addition to all of the wonderfully Delicious Garlic Dishes being served up, the 2023 Garlic Festival will again feature several Gourmet Garlic Recipes prepared under the direction of renowned Chef John J. Nihoff, CHE.

John J. Nihoff, CHE​ Chef John has over 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry.
Starting out in the top restaurants of South Jersey and Philadelphia he progressed to a 16-year career at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park NY as an instructor in over 11 different areas. For the past decade his culinary expertise has been well received in South Florida by many of the top private clubs in and around the Palm Beaches." You can find more info here.

Ticket Options:

Treasure Coast Garlic Fest - 2 Day Weekend Tickets $12.00

Treasure Coast Garlic Fest Mar 4, 2023 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tickets $8.00

Treasure Coast Garlic Fest Mar 5, 2023 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tickets $8.00

For info on becoming a vendor at the event, please see their site here.

- 10' x 10' Booth Space Fees
Application Fee $10
​Arts & Craft $150     
Commercial/Retail $200      
Corporate $300     
Non-Profit $140
Snack Food/Beverage (Up to 2 Items) $275                       
​Garlic Food Vendor* (4-Item Garlic Menu) Tent is provided. 
Includes: One - 10' x 10' Tent, Power & Water, Overhead Menu Signage and Frontage Half Wall Banner.
Vendor chooses 4- Garlic Menu Items per each 10ft booth. Contact POTTC Events for more info. 561 792-9260 info@pottcevents.com

Here is the vendor application

Comments

