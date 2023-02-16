This Weekend at the MidFlorida Event Center

Port St Lucie Wine, Beer & Spirits Fest

Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest Banner Photo by PSL Beer Wine and Spirits Festival

When: Saturday, February 18th 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center, 9221 Southeast Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Cost: General Admission: $50.00+tax, Designated Driver: $15.00+tax

"Enjoy a session at the MidFlorida event center with your favorite local brew or exotic wine. Guests will enjoy beer, wine and spirit samples for the session paired with live entertainment, food and interactive games." Live music, unlimited samples, food trucks will all be available at the event.

Get your Tickets here!

Some info that the event hosts want you to know before coming:

No Knapsacks, large bags, outside food or drinks

Must be 21 and over with picture ID for Entry

All exits are final, no one will be re-admitted for any reason. Once you leave, you will have to repurchase a ticket.

No pets, no children (including infants/toddlers)

How does the Designated Driver ticket work?

The designated driver buys a special designated driver ticket. The designated driver receives a different colored wristband. They are able to enjoy all the activities of the expo except they are not allowed to drink any alcohol beverage. Any designated driver who is seen drinking will be escorted out immediately.

CCW Wrestling Ultimate Showdown

CCW Ultimate Showdown GAME OF WAR Banner Photo by CCW

When: Saturday, February 18th 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center, 9221 Southeast Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Cost: Tickets start at $20.00 and go up to $40.00 -- you can buy them here

An unforgettable night of Pro Wrestling, featuring a special WAR GAMES MATCH!