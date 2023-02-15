Celebrate the 43rd Annual Fort Pierce Greek Festival this weekend!

43rd Annual Greek Festival

2023 Ft. Pierce Greek Festival Banner Photo by St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

When: February 17th, 11am to 10pm, February 18th, 11am to 10pm, & February 19th, Noon to 6pm.

Where: Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2525 South 25th Street Fort Pierce, FL 34981

Cost: $5 Admission, Kids 12 and under are FREE

Hundreds of previous attendees are excited to return to the festival!

“The 43rd Annual Greek Festival will be held February 17th, 18th, and 19th, 2023, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Ft. Pierce. The three-day festival was created to raise awareness and as a fundraiser for the church.

Church members volunteer their time, energy, and talents to showcase their Greek heritage. Visitors will be treated to live Greek music and dancing, authentic Greek foods, imported Greek wines, beers, and other beverages.

Come join us for delicious Greek food and pastries, live music and traditional Greek dancing by our youth. There will be tours of our beautiful church and Greek cooking classes. Opa!!”

Food Menu:

APPETIZERS

Spanakopita – $5 Greek-style spinach & cheese pie in a crispy filo crust, Tyropita – $5 Greek Feta Cheese pie in a crispy filo crust, Greek Salad – $5, Dolmades (grape leaves) – 6 for $8

LUNCHES & DINNERS

Served with rice pilaf, Greek-style peas, Greek salad and roll

Lamb Shank – $19 A La Carte With Roll – $16, Chicken Athenian – $14 Half-roasted chicken seasoned with lemon juice & oregano A La Carte With Roll – $12, Moussaka – $14 Baked layers of eggplant, potatoes, and ground beef, topped with béchamel sauce & grated parmesan cheese. A La Carte With Roll – $12, Pastitsio – $14 Baked ziti with ground beef, topped with béchamel sauce & grated parmesan cheese A La Carte With Roll – $12

GRILL STATION

Served on Pita bread, garnished with sliced onions, tomato, and tzatziki sauce.

Gyro – $10 Beef and lamb meat seasoned with special herbs and spices. Pork or Chicken Souvlaki – $10 Grilled chunks of marinated pork or chicken. Greek Veggie Wrap – $8

Lettuce, tomato, onion & feta cheese Chicken Fingers With Fries – $8 Hot Dog – $4

SIDES

French Fries – $5 Greek French Fries – $7 Crumbled feta cheese and seasoning Peas or Rice – $5 Tzatziki Sauce – 3

BEVERAGES

Imported Greek or Domestic Beer – $5 Greek Wine – Glass $6 / Bottle $22

Red or White Retsina – Glass: $6 / Bottle $22 Mavrodaphni (sweet red) – Bottle – $27 Ouzo (by the shot) – $6 Soda, Bottled Water, Other – $4

KAFENIO

Greek Coffee – $4 American Coffee – $3 Loukoumades – Small $6/Large $8

Fluffy sweet honey balls

GREEK PASTRY SHOP

Almond Crescent – $4 Baklava – $4 Layers of filo dough with walnuts & honey syrup Cannoli – $4 Pastry puff filled with cream cheese & whipped cream Chicago Baklava Cheesecake – $6 Chocolate Kok Cake – $5 Diples – $4 Deep-fried dough soaked in honey with walnuts Eclair – $4

Dough filled with custard and topped with chocolate icing Ekmek – $5 Kataifi, custard, and topped with whipped cream Ergolavos – $4 Almond cookies with apricot Galaktoboureko – $4 Greek custard cream, filo dough, honey syrup & spices Karydopita – $4 Spiced nut cake with honey syrup Kataifi – $4 Shredded filo dough w/walnuts and honey syrup Koulourakia – $4 Greek-style twisted butter cookies Kourambiedes – $3 or 2 for $5 Butter cookie sprinkled with powdered sugar Melomakarona – $4 Honey cinnamon cookies topped with walnuts Napoleon – $5 Layered filo dough and custard with icing on top Rice Pudding – $6 Greek style, homemade Tsoureki – $9 Greek sweet bread

Special Events

CHURCH TOURS

FRIDAY 12:00 | 1:00 | 3:00 | 5:00 | 7:30 PM

SATURDAY 12:00 | 2:00 | 4:00 | 5:00 | 7:00 PM

SUNDAY 2:00 | 3:00 | 4:30 PM

GREEK DANCE

FRIDAY 7:00 PM

SATURDAY 1:00 | 3:00 | 6:30 PM

SUNDAY 1:00 | 4:00 PM

COOKING CLASS

SATURDAY 4:30 | 5:30 PM

SUNDAY 1:30 | 3:30 PM

Interested in being a volunteer or vendor? Go to their website here and scroll down to fill out the form.