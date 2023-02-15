Brevard Zoo Spring 2023 Events

Kristin Leigh Wilson

Brevard Zoo Spring 2023 Events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWCSQ_0klorhZA00
Brevard Zoo MapPhoto byBrevard Zoo

When: See Event Dates Below

Where: Brevard Zoo, 8225 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940
Cost: Adults (12 & over) $29.95, Gate: $31.95, Seniors (65 & over) $24.95, Gate: $26.95, Children ages 3 – 11 $17.95, Gate: $19.95, Children under 3 FREE

Safari Under the Stars| Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 6 – 11 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6vTA_0klorhZA00
Safari under the StarsPhoto byBrevard Zoo

You’re invited to support our most spectacular event of the year! Attendees will enjoy a special pre-party with animal encounters, sumptuous culinary delights, refreshing libations, signature entertainment and a magical Safari After Dark party.

Bold Boards: Visions of Florida | November 19, 2022 through April 23, 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108C6t_0klorhZA00
Bold Boards: Visions of Florida LogoPhoto byBrevard Zoo

Bold Boards: Visions of Florida opens November 19. Using upcycled surfboards as the canvas, more than 25 artists participated in this art exhibition, sharing their vision of what makes Florida special.

https://brevardzoo.org/special-events/bold-boards/

If you're looking forward to visiting the Brevard Zoo, check out their VISIT page for more information.

"Be sure to check out our keeper chats during your visit or add an animal feeding, kayak tour, train ride or other experience to your Zoo visit. Adventures are sold separately and not included in the General Zoo Admission costs listed above."

REFUND POLICY

  • No refunds will be issued once a ticket is purchased.
  • No refunds or rain checks will be issued due to inclement weather. The Zoo is an outdoor facility with little indoor space. Please plan your trip to the Zoo accordingly based upon the anticipated weather conditions for that day.
  • No refunds will be issued to anyone removed from the Zoo for failure to follow the Rules of the Wild.
  • Please make sure you read and understand our refund policy.

Visit: https://brevardzoo.org/visit/

Adventure: https://brevardzoo.org/adventures/

If you want to see more event posts like this one, please Like and Subscribe!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Activities# Things to do# Events# Indian River# Brevard Zoo

Comments / 0

Published by

Exploring freelance writing

West Palm Beach, FL
327 followers

More from Kristin Leigh Wilson

Port Saint Lucie, FL

This Weekend at the MidFlorida Event Center

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center, 9221 Southeast Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952. Cost: General Admission: $50.00+tax, Designated Driver: $15.00+tax. "Enjoy a session at the MidFlorida event center with your favorite local brew or exotic wine. Guests will enjoy beer, wine and spirit samples for the session paired with live entertainment, food and interactive games." Live music, unlimited samples, food trucks will all be available at the event.

Read full story
Fort Pierce, FL

Celebrate the 43rd Annual Fort Pierce Greek Festival this weekend!

When:February 17th, 11am to 10pm, February 18th, 11am to 10pm, & February 19th, Noon to 6pm. Where: Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2525 South 25th Street Fort Pierce, FL 34981.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach Blues Festival is back!

When: February 25th 11am to 10pm, February 26th 11am to 6pm. Where: Indian River County Fairgrounds, 7955 58th Ave Vero Beach, FL 32967. Cost: $5.00 admission per person, per day. Kids under 13 Free. Parking is Free.

Read full story
Fort Pierce, FL

Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival

Where:600 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. Cost: Festival Admission is FREE, though a $2.00 (Buck-an-Ear) contribution is greatly appreciated!. 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival is here!

Read full story
6 comments
Melbourne, FL

THIS WEEKEND: Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry Festival

Where:Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935. Want a dollar off the $6 admission? Bring a canned good to the festival, and receive $1 off! See you Feb 18 & 19 at Wickham Park 10 am to 5 pm. Benefits The Children's Hunger Project.

Read full story
Fort Pierce, FL

Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee Center

2023 Free Admission Day Schedule: Manatee Observation & Education Center. Where: Manatee Observation & Education Center, 480 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. The center has been absolutely delighted to offer this day, every month, since 2022. This is what the center says about the event:

Read full story
Okeechobee, FL

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: Activities & Lineup!

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: Activities & Lineup!. This years event is PACKED with tons of activities and exciting music lineups!. Thursday includes things like Electric Flow Yoga, Sandcastle Building, and Rock Mandala Painting.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

2023 Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest

Where: Royal Palm Pointe, Vero Beach (click for Google Maps) Many local brewers and other vendors are gathering to showcase some of their best beers and chicken! BeerFests.com says:

Read full story
3 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park

Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.

Read full story
4 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)

Vero Beach Family Fun Festival (Free Admission) When: Sat, February 4, 2023, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST. Where?: IG Center Recreation Field 900 19th Avenue Southwest Vero Beach, FL 32962.

Read full story
1 comments
Sebastian, FL

Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music Festival

“The Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music Festival is a gathering of the country's best artists and musicians. We encourage everyone to learn more about the artists and their work.”

Read full story
Fellsmere, FL

Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival

People from all over are coming to our county to celebrate one of the best food festival traditions in the state!. “Join us for famous mouth-watering frog leg and gator tail dinners. Browse hundreds of booths for unique gifts. Hear some great music and enjoy the fun rides. Discover why this festival is a January tradition for so many.”

Read full story
1 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January Events

Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January Events. I have been curious about this local studio for a while, so I went to the event page on their site and this is what I found:

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival

11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival. Bark in the Park Poster for Jan. 2023Photo byBark in the Park/Facebook. Address: 3001 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023

Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023. Where: Environmental Learning Center - 255 Live Oak Drive Vero Beach, FL 32963. When: Fridays from 2pm-4pm and Saturdays from 9am to 11am, Dates Listed Below.

Read full story
Hobe Sound, FL

Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook Off

Take your chances and battle it out against other locals at the 6th Annual Hobe Sound Early Learning Center’s (HSELC) Chili Cookoff. WHERE: Hobe Sound Early Learning Center, 11580 SE Gomez Ave, Hobe Sound, FL 33455.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtle

With only approximately 15,000 females capable of laying eggs, one of Florida's most favorite aquatic animals is dying out. While there are projects (like The Florida Hawksbill Project and Wildlife Act) working to help save our oceans and the wildlife in them, there has to be more that we can do to save them.

Read full story
1 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus Museum

Plenty of visitors have left positive reviews, remarking the must-see memorabilia and the amazing staff who truly know their stuff about the area. One visitor on Google says:. “The Citrus Museum is a must see in Indian River County because it is one fabulous experience for all ages. It is a small space but it delivers a big presentation of how the world's best citrus started in this area.”

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of Lights

2022 McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsPhoto byEroc Ozzy/Google Maps. When: Thursday, December 15 – Saturday, December 17 6-8pm,. Tuesday, December 20 – Friday, December 23 6-8pm,

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy