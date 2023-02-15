Brevard Zoo Spring 2023 Events

Brevard Zoo Map Photo by Brevard Zoo

When: See Event Dates Below

Cost: Adults (12 & over) $29.95, Gate: $31.95, Seniors (65 & over) $24.95, Gate: $26.95, Children ages 3 – 11 $17.95, Gate: $19.95, Children under 3 FREE

Safari Under the Stars| Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 6 – 11 pm

Safari under the Stars Photo by Brevard Zoo

You’re invited to support our most spectacular event of the year! Attendees will enjoy a special pre-party with animal encounters, sumptuous culinary delights, refreshing libations, signature entertainment and a magical Safari After Dark party.

Bold Boards: Visions of Florida | November 19, 2022 through April 23, 2023

Bold Boards: Visions of Florida Logo Photo by Brevard Zoo

Bold Boards: Visions of Florida opens November 19. Using upcycled surfboards as the canvas, more than 25 artists participated in this art exhibition, sharing their vision of what makes Florida special.

https://brevardzoo.org/special-events/bold-boards/

If you're looking forward to visiting the Brevard Zoo, check out their VISIT page for more information.

"Be sure to check out our keeper chats during your visit or add an animal feeding, kayak tour, train ride or other experience to your Zoo visit. Adventures are sold separately and not included in the General Zoo Admission costs listed above."

REFUND POLICY

No refunds will be issued once a ticket is purchased.

No refunds or rain checks will be issued due to inclement weather. The Zoo is an outdoor facility with little indoor space. Please plan your trip to the Zoo accordingly based upon the anticipated weather conditions for that day.

No refunds will be issued to anyone removed from the Zoo for failure to follow the Rules of the Wild.

Please make sure you read and understand our refund policy.

Visit: https://brevardzoo.org/visit/

Adventure: https://brevardzoo.org/adventures/

If you want to see more event posts like this one, please Like and Subscribe!