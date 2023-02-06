Fort Pierce, FL

Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival

Kristin Leigh Wilson

2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcTM3_0keHS3ee00
2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival BannerPhoto byFort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival

When: February 11th & 12th, Sat. 10-5 Sun. 10-4

Where: 600 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950

Cost: Festival Admission is FREE, though a $2.00 (Buck-an-Ear) contribution is greatly appreciated!

2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival is here!

" The 14th Annual Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival will feature some of the best seafood this side of the beach and pirate themed attractions and performers. Shop a large assortment of pirate and nautical themed arts & crafts vendors, enjoy Delicious Seafood and tropical drinks and listen to live music as you spend your day in a family friendly setting amongst pirates, wenches and mermaids."

On their Schedule of Events, you will find many activities for you and your mini-matey's to enjoy!

Like: The Pirate University, Kids' Treasure Hunt, The Quest, Cannon & Weapon Demo, and Sword Fighting!

Entertainment this year includes:

Bamboo: Mark Townsend Reeder and Rui Simplicio have been performing music as a team since 2005. Together they are better known as "Bamboo" a talented act who perform a very wide range of songs from reggae and rock to calypso. 

Keith Anthony Barbrie: Keith Anthony Barbrie and his steel drums add a tropical feel to the pirate fest with songs you know by heart.

Jeff Fereshetian: Jeff Fereshetian is a local performer who enjoys entertaining a crowd with his blend of popular tunes.

Scott Benge: Scott Benge is a popular musician and a Treasure Coast crowd favorite who brings his unique style of music to life with each and every performance.

