Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: Activities & Lineup!

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival Dates Photo by Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival / Website

When: 3/2/2023 - 3/5/2023 from 8am to 8am!

Where: 12517 NE 91ST Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972

This years event is PACKED with tons of activities and exciting music lineups!

Festival Activities Photo by Okeechobee Music and Arts Fest

Thursday includes things like Electric Flow Yoga, Sandcastle Building, and Rock Mandala Painting

Friday has some exciting activities too -- A DIY Mineral Soak, Bingo Party, and Guided Paint By Numbers sessions

Thursday/Friday Activity Schedule Photo by Okeechobee Music and Arts Fest / Facebook

Saturday is FULL of fun with Tug o' War & Kickball, Giant Twister, Open Mic Night and Soy Candle Making!

Sunday is a great time to wrap up the party with Sundye Fundye Tie Dye, Kite Flying, and the Aquachobee Closing Day Showdown!

Saturday/Sunday Activites Photo by Okeechobee Music and Arts Fest / Facebook

Music Lineup:

Music Map Photo by Okeechobee Music and Arts Fest

Earth, Wind, & Fire - Odesza - Lil Yachty - Baby Keem all headliners at this years event! Here is the full music line-up:

THURSDAY, MARCH 02

FRIDAY, MARCH 03

SATURDAY, MARCH 04

SUNDAY, MARCH 05

Single Day Passes as well as 4-day passes are available here for purchase

For more information you can visit their website here, or their Facebook page here.

Happy Camping!