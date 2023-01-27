Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park

Vero Beach's 21st Annual Gardenfest

2023 Gardenfest Poster Photo by Garden Club of IRC

When: 2/4/2023 9am to 5pm, 2/5/2023 9am to 4pm

Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963

One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!

“Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.

This annual event is hosted by the Garden Club of Indian River County and celebrates everything garden. Over twenty years have been spent scouring the south to bring together the highest quality vendors of plants and garden accessories.” - the Garden Club

Dragon Decoration at Gardenfest 2022 Photo by Garden Club of IRC

There are many vendors there to showcase and sell their wares, their displays feature some of the most up and coming materials and designs as well as native and unique plants. Here are some of the things you might find at Gardenfest:

Planters, Pottery, Fountains, Furniture, Lighting, Statuary, and other Garden accessories.

Plants include palms, ferns, orchids, bromeliads, succulents, bamboo, roses, bonsai, fruiting trees.

There will be many Florida Native plants as well as tropical plants and rare/unique species being showcased.

Banana Trees for sale at Gardenfest 2022 Photo by Garden Club of IRC

VeroBeach.com says:

“High quality vendors & suppliers display their specialties under the oak trees at Riverside Park. plants galore, planters, pottery, fountains, garden furniture, lighting, statuary and other garden accessories. Gardeners will learn the latest trends in plant materials and design. Youth activities, expert lectures and a food court help make this a fun family event.”

To view more information and photos of last years event, click here.