Vero Beach, FL

Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park

Kristin Leigh Wilson

Vero Beach's 21st Annual Gardenfest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tOqH_0kPgGcqM00
2023 Gardenfest PosterPhoto byGarden Club of IRC

When: 2/4/2023 9am to 5pm, 2/5/2023 9am to 4pm

Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963

One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!

“Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.

This annual event is hosted by the Garden Club of Indian River County and celebrates everything garden. Over twenty years have been spent scouring the south to bring together the highest quality vendors of plants and garden accessories.” - the Garden Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6zhv_0kPgGcqM00
Dragon Decoration at Gardenfest 2022Photo byGarden Club of IRC
There are many vendors there to showcase and sell their wares, their displays feature some of the most up and coming materials and designs as well as native and unique plants. Here are some of the things you might find at Gardenfest:
Planters, Pottery, Fountains, Furniture, Lighting, Statuary, and other Garden accessories.
Plants include palms, ferns, orchids, bromeliads, succulents, bamboo, roses, bonsai, fruiting trees.
There will be many Florida Native plants as well as tropical plants and rare/unique species being showcased.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DN6M_0kPgGcqM00
Banana Trees for sale at Gardenfest 2022Photo byGarden Club of IRC

VeroBeach.com says:

“High quality vendors & suppliers display their specialties under the oak trees at Riverside Park. plants galore, planters, pottery, fountains, garden furniture, lighting, statuary and other garden accessories. Gardeners will learn the latest trends in plant materials and design. Youth activities, expert lectures and a food court help make this a fun family event.”

To view more information and photos of last years event, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Vero Beach# Events# things to do# Activities# for kids

Comments / 3

Published by

Exploring freelance writing

West Palm Beach, FL
244 followers

More from Kristin Leigh Wilson

Vero Beach, FL

2023 Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest

Where: Royal Palm Pointe, Vero Beach (click for Google Maps) Many local brewers and other vendors are gathering to showcase some of their best beers and chicken! BeerFests.com says:

Read full story
2 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)

Vero Beach Family Fun Festival (Free Admission) When: Sat, February 4, 2023, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST. Where?: IG Center Recreation Field 900 19th Avenue Southwest Vero Beach, FL 32962.

Read full story
1 comments
Sebastian, FL

Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music Festival

“The Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music Festival is a gathering of the country's best artists and musicians. We encourage everyone to learn more about the artists and their work.”

Read full story
Fellsmere, FL

Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival

People from all over are coming to our county to celebrate one of the best food festival traditions in the state!. “Join us for famous mouth-watering frog leg and gator tail dinners. Browse hundreds of booths for unique gifts. Hear some great music and enjoy the fun rides. Discover why this festival is a January tradition for so many.”

Read full story
1 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January Events

Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January Events. I have been curious about this local studio for a while, so I went to the event page on their site and this is what I found:

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival

11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival. Bark in the Park Poster for Jan. 2023Photo byBark in the Park/Facebook. Address: 3001 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023

Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023. Where: Environmental Learning Center - 255 Live Oak Drive Vero Beach, FL 32963. When: Fridays from 2pm-4pm and Saturdays from 9am to 11am, Dates Listed Below.

Read full story
Hobe Sound, FL

Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook Off

Take your chances and battle it out against other locals at the 6th Annual Hobe Sound Early Learning Center’s (HSELC) Chili Cookoff. WHERE: Hobe Sound Early Learning Center, 11580 SE Gomez Ave, Hobe Sound, FL 33455.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtle

With only approximately 15,000 females capable of laying eggs, one of Florida's most favorite aquatic animals is dying out. While there are projects (like The Florida Hawksbill Project and Wildlife Act) working to help save our oceans and the wildlife in them, there has to be more that we can do to save them.

Read full story
1 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus Museum

Plenty of visitors have left positive reviews, remarking the must-see memorabilia and the amazing staff who truly know their stuff about the area. One visitor on Google says:. “The Citrus Museum is a must see in Indian River County because it is one fabulous experience for all ages. It is a small space but it delivers a big presentation of how the world's best citrus started in this area.”

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of Lights

2022 McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsPhoto byEroc Ozzy/Google Maps. When: Thursday, December 15 – Saturday, December 17 6-8pm,. Tuesday, December 20 – Friday, December 23 6-8pm,

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARK

Free Event: Vero Beach Museum of Art’s ART AFTER DARK, a spectacular light show. Introducing Vero Beach Museum of Art's "Art After Dark" spectacular light show!. Art After Dark 2022 Event PosterPhoto bySebastian River Area Chamber Of Commerce.

Read full story
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022

Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022. Using the NamUS 2.0 Missing Person Database, I found 8 unresolved Missing Persons cases in Indian River County... List of Missing Persons Cases in Indian River CountyPhoto byKristin Wilson.

Read full story
2 comments
Vero Beach, FL

January 2023 Vero Beach Events

Many events are coming to Vero beach at the start of the new year, but the ones listed here are some of the most exciting for January 2023!. 11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's Clues

IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's Clues. Indian River County Sheriff's Office have arrested 2 for operating a Puppy Mill in Vero Beach. Deplorable conditions found at the Mendez/White puppy millPhoto byIRSCO/Facebook.

Read full story
1 comments
Gifford, FL

Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"

On Saturday around 9 pm (one local resident says it was around 7:30 pm, not 9 pm on a Facebook post by IRCSO) another fatal incident left 1 person dead. The IRCSO says they received multiple reports of a shooting in the area of the Orangewood Apartments in Gifford.

Read full story
4 comments
Stuart, FL

Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the dispute

"My Husband just shot 2 people and I believe he killed them." Susan Hootman tells the 911 dispatcher. Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting of Henry and Ginger Wallace around 3:00pm on Saturday. The two deceased were positively identified as Henry and Ginger by authorities, found feet away from their front door with wounds to the chest.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market

This weekend: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market at IRC Fairgrounds. 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market PosterPhoto byBarbara Snow. Snow's Space Coast Superior Events LLC announces the 3rd annual Kris Kringle Market from December 9th to December 11th, 2022.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach: #DoYouGiveARuck 4th Annual Operation Ruckmus benefit for Toys for Tots

Doyougivearuck is hosting their 4th Annual Operation Ruckmus benefitting Toys for Tots. #doyougivearuck Toys for Tots PosterPhoto byJimmy Jackson/Facebook. DO YOU GIVE A RUCK?! The 4th annual OPERATION RUCKMUS is happening on December 17th from 10am-12pm located at Sailfish Brewing Co. Vero Beach - 2855 Ocean Dr, Vero Beach. FL 32963.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy