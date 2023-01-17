Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)

Vero Beach Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)

SAFIR Family Fun Fest Poster Photo by SAFIR

When: Sat, February 4, 2023, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST

Where?: IG Center Recreation Field 900 19th Avenue Southwest Vero Beach, FL 32962

This is what is said on the Eventbrite page:

“We are so pleased to be bringing back the SAFIR Family Fun Fest to Indian River County this year! Last year we were so fortunate to have 1000 individual kids, parents, and community members visit our first Fest in 2022.”

This year we have the same support from IRC School District and the IRC Sheriff’s Office.

Local churches, G’Z Sparkle Me Please with their fairy hair, Treasure Coast Girls Coalition, Suncoast Mental Health, the Moonshot Moment Bus plus so many other wonderful vendors and non-profit partners will be attending to make the fest fun and educational for our families. There will also be a DJ, bounce house, food trucks, raffles, and games and prizes!”

“The SAFIR Coalition is part of the Substance Awareness Center’s Community Prevention Program for Indian River County. Throughout the year, SAFIR and its volunteers produce programs in school and after school that educate our young people about the risks of substance use and how they can make SAFE choices for healthy adulthood!”

You can find other SAFIR events on their website here, like their upcoming Narcan Training:

Date: Every 2nd Wednesday of the month

Time: 3 PM

Location: United Against Poverty Center

1400 27th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960

You can register to the training or find more information here: https://safirc.org/events/narcan-training/