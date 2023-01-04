Vero Beach, FL

11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival

Kristin Leigh Wilson

11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pA4oT_0k3FgACQ00
Bark in the Park Poster for Jan. 2023Photo byBark in the Park/Facebook

Date: January 7th, 10am to 5pm

Address: 3001 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL

Humane Society of Vero Beach invites us all by saying:

“Join us for our 11th Annual Bark in the Park! This event celebrates our furry friends both in your homes and the ones in need, taken care of by the Humane Society of Vero Beach! Come down for fun family festivities, vendors, good eats, and furry fun! Stay up to date with the activities and vendors to come by keeping up with our Facebook page, search for the "Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County" for more information!”

The events they have planned for this year include a special performance by the Puppy Pals (as seen on America’s Got Talent), Sheriff K9 Demo, Stunt, Frisbee and Dock Diving Dogs, a Lure Course, Kids Zone, Beer Garden and Food Trucks! their event post here

Here is what they say about the Puppy Pals performance on Facebook:

The The Puppy Pals are coming back to Vero Beach! Come meet the Puppy Pals at Bark in the Park on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10am - 5pm! Get ready for a HOWLING Good Time with the canine celebrities from the America’s Got Talent Quarterfinals! The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show is a hilarious presentation for the whole family and the dog lover in everyone! Featuring mostly rescued dogs, Puppy Pals is an over-the-top tale of what can happen when humans and animals come together in kindness, comedy, compassion, and cooperation.

For more information about being an exhibit or supporting the event, please see their event post here

