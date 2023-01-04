Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023

Archery Club (ages 8+)

Where: Environmental Learning Center - 255 Live Oak Drive Vero Beach, FL 32963

When: Fridays from 2pm-4pm and Saturdays from 9am to 11am, Dates Listed Below

Dates: 1/6, 1/7, 1/13, 1/14, 1/20, 1/21, 1/27 & 1/28

Cost: Non-Members - $80, Members $75

“This is a month-long course designed to introduce the sport of archery and build skills on and off range. Close toed shoes required. Outdoor activity -bug spray, reusable water bottle and sunscreen are all recommended”

Pre-registration is required for these classes – to register please follow this link to their website.

Eco-Action Society - Free On-Campus Meetings 2023

Where: Environmental Learning Center - 255 Live Oak Drive Vero Beach, FL 32963

When: Dates Below

Cost: Free

“The goal of the Eco-Action Society is to encourage local residents to commit to learning about the environmental issues facing out planet and to make an earnest effort to model earth-friendly behavior within their spheres of influence.“

January 19th at 6pm - Pollinator Gardens and Habitat Restoration with Nancy Bissett

February 16th at 6pm - IRC Parks and Conservation Update

March 16th at 6pm - Indian River Land Trust Update

April 20th at 6pm - Dolphin Spotter Program

May 18th at 6pm - Sea Turtles Program

Guided Edible Plant Walk

Where: Environmental Learning Center - 255 Live Oak Drive Vero Beach, FL 32963

When: January 21st at 10am

Cost: Non-members $20, Members Free

“Gain a different perspective of Florida’s coastal environment and learn to identify wild edible plants on this guided field trip on the 64-acre ELC Campus”

Pre-registration is required for this tour – to register please follow this link to their website.

