Florida's Endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtle

Kristin Leigh Wilson

Florida's Endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtle

With only approximately 15,000 females capable of laying eggs, one of Florida's most favorite aquatic animals is dying out. While there are projects (like The Florida Hawksbill Project and Wildlife Act) working to help save our oceans and the wildlife in them, there has to be more that we can do to save them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCtNI_0jnpfHM600
Hawksbill Sea TurtlePhoto byGreenThumble

The World Wildlife fund says: “Hawksbills are named for their narrow, pointed beak. They also have a distinctive pattern of overlapping scales on their shells that form a serrated-look on the edges. These colored and patterned shells make them highly-valuable and commonly sold as "tortoiseshell" in markets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHs0X_0jnpfHM600
Large Hawksbill Sea TurtlePhoto byDouglas Kahle/The Florida Hawksbill Project

Hawksbills are found mainly throughout the world's tropical oceans, predominantly in coral reefs. They feed mainly on sponges by using their narrow pointed beaks to extract them from crevices on the reef, but also eat sea anemones and jellyfish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbmtf_0jnpfHM600
Hawksbill Sea Turtle swimming through a reefPhoto byOur Endangered World
Sea turtles are the living representatives of a group of reptiles that has existed on Earth and travelled our seas for the last 100 million years. They are a fundamental link in marine ecosystems and help maintain the health of coral reefs and sea grass beds.”

These beautiful creatures weigh anywhere from 90-150lbs and 30-35 inches in length.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkmB1_0jnpfHM600
Hawksbill Sea Turtle SwimmingPhoto byWildlife Act

“Hawksbills help maintain the health of coral reefs. As they remove prey such as sponges from the reef's surface, they provide better access for reef fish to feed. They also have cultural significance and tourism value.”

For more information on what you can do to help these animals, please see the following websites to donate or adopt, volunteer or educate!:

https://www.worldwildlife.org/species/hawksbill-turtle

https://www.wildlifeact.com/about-wildlife-act/wildlife-species/hawksbill-turtle-eretmochelys-imbricata/

https://savetheseaturtle.org/The-Florida-Hawksbill-Project.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# turtle# florida# endangered# animal# ocean

Comments / 0

Published by

Exploring freelance writing

West Palm Beach, FL
141 followers

More from Kristin Leigh Wilson

Hobe Sound, FL

Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook Off

Take your chances and battle it out against other locals at the 6th Annual Hobe Sound Early Learning Center’s (HSELC) Chili Cookoff. WHERE: Hobe Sound Early Learning Center, 11580 SE Gomez Ave, Hobe Sound, FL 33455.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus Museum

Plenty of visitors have left positive reviews, remarking the must-see memorabilia and the amazing staff who truly know their stuff about the area. One visitor on Google says:. “The Citrus Museum is a must see in Indian River County because it is one fabulous experience for all ages. It is a small space but it delivers a big presentation of how the world's best citrus started in this area.”

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of Lights

2022 McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsPhoto byEroc Ozzy/Google Maps. When: Thursday, December 15 – Saturday, December 17 6-8pm,. Tuesday, December 20 – Friday, December 23 6-8pm,

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARK

Free Event: Vero Beach Museum of Art’s ART AFTER DARK, a spectacular light show. Introducing Vero Beach Museum of Art's "Art After Dark" spectacular light show!. Art After Dark 2022 Event PosterPhoto bySebastian River Area Chamber Of Commerce.

Read full story
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022

Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022. Using the NamUS 2.0 Missing Person Database, I found 8 unresolved Missing Persons cases in Indian River County... List of Missing Persons Cases in Indian River CountyPhoto byKristin Wilson.

Read full story
2 comments
Vero Beach, FL

January 2023 Vero Beach Events

Many events are coming to Vero beach at the start of the new year, but the ones listed here are some of the most exciting for January 2023!. 11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family Festival.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's Clues

IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's Clues. Indian River County Sheriff's Office have arrested 2 for operating a Puppy Mill in Vero Beach. Deplorable conditions found at the Mendez/White puppy millPhoto byIRSCO/Facebook.

Read full story
1 comments
Gifford, FL

Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"

On Saturday around 9 pm (one local resident says it was around 7:30 pm, not 9 pm on a Facebook post by IRCSO) another fatal incident left 1 person dead. The IRCSO says they received multiple reports of a shooting in the area of the Orangewood Apartments in Gifford.

Read full story
4 comments
Stuart, FL

Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the dispute

"My Husband just shot 2 people and I believe he killed them." Susan Hootman tells the 911 dispatcher. Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting of Henry and Ginger Wallace around 3:00pm on Saturday. The two deceased were positively identified as Henry and Ginger by authorities, found feet away from their front door with wounds to the chest.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market

This weekend: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market at IRC Fairgrounds. 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market PosterPhoto byBarbara Snow. Snow's Space Coast Superior Events LLC announces the 3rd annual Kris Kringle Market from December 9th to December 11th, 2022.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach: #DoYouGiveARuck 4th Annual Operation Ruckmus benefit for Toys for Tots

Doyougivearuck is hosting their 4th Annual Operation Ruckmus benefitting Toys for Tots. #doyougivearuck Toys for Tots PosterPhoto byJimmy Jackson/Facebook. DO YOU GIVE A RUCK?! The 4th annual OPERATION RUCKMUS is happening on December 17th from 10am-12pm located at Sailfish Brewing Co. Vero Beach - 2855 Ocean Dr, Vero Beach. FL 32963.

Read full story
Martin County, FL

3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast

Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).

Read full story
3 comments

Should kids be allowed to adopt e-gaming as a progressive career?

man playing video games in dark roomPhoto byFlorian Olivo/UnsplashonUnsplash. Should kids be allowed to adopt e-gaming as a progressive career?. This is a growing question with argued answers. Many parents fear for their child's well-being as video games have become a main way for teens and young adults to spend their time.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy