Florida's Endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtle

With only approximately 15,000 females capable of laying eggs, one of Florida's most favorite aquatic animals is dying out. While there are projects (like The Florida Hawksbill Project and Wildlife Act) working to help save our oceans and the wildlife in them, there has to be more that we can do to save them.

Hawksbill Sea Turtle Photo by GreenThumble

The World Wildlife fund says: “Hawksbills are named for their narrow, pointed beak. They also have a distinctive pattern of overlapping scales on their shells that form a serrated-look on the edges. These colored and patterned shells make them highly-valuable and commonly sold as "tortoiseshell" in markets.

Large Hawksbill Sea Turtle Photo by Douglas Kahle/The Florida Hawksbill Project

Hawksbills are found mainly throughout the world's tropical oceans, predominantly in coral reefs. They feed mainly on sponges by using their narrow pointed beaks to extract them from crevices on the reef, but also eat sea anemones and jellyfish.

Hawksbill Sea Turtle swimming through a reef Photo by Our Endangered World

Sea turtles are the living representatives of a group of reptiles that has existed on Earth and travelled our seas for the last 100 million years. They are a fundamental link in marine ecosystems and help maintain the health of coral reefs and sea grass beds.”

These beautiful creatures weigh anywhere from 90-150lbs and 30-35 inches in length.

Hawksbill Sea Turtle Swimming Photo by Wildlife Act

“Hawksbills help maintain the health of coral reefs. As they remove prey such as sponges from the reef's surface, they provide better access for reef fish to feed. They also have cultural significance and tourism value.”

For more information on what you can do to help these animals, please see the following websites to donate or adopt, volunteer or educate!:

https://www.worldwildlife.org/species/hawksbill-turtle

https://www.wildlifeact.com/about-wildlife-act/wildlife-species/hawksbill-turtle-eretmochelys-imbricata/

https://savetheseaturtle.org/The-Florida-Hawksbill-Project.html