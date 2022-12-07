Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"

On Saturday around 9 pm (one local resident says it was around 7:30 pm, not 9 pm on a Facebook post by IRCSO) another fatal incident left 1 person dead. The IRCSO says they received multiple reports of a shooting in the area of the Orangewood Apartments in Gifford.

The IRC Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Daugherty at 772-978-6240/ pdaugherty@ircsheriff.org or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

IRCSO Response to Orangewood Apartments Shooting Photo by IRSCO/Facebook

It is reported that Deputies responded to the shooting at or around 9:00 pm on Saturday night, but local neighbors are claiming that the shots were fired around 7:30 pm.

Facebook comments suggest shots were fired around 7:30 pm on Sat. Photo by IRSCO/Facebook

Thanks to VeroNews(click here to visit their site), we've learned a bit more about the victim, being a 25-year old male. But nothing regarding the murderer of this young victim.

IRSCO Spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo claims that "There is no threat to the public," then stating that the Detectives that are on scene found a firearm as well as several caliber shell casings that may or may not be linked to this killing.

Deputies on scene located the victim in the park, with one gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was then taken to Lawnwood Hospital in Ft. Pierce where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting will remain under investigation until further notice.

One local resident asks "Why is no one asking more questions?," "We know so little about the victim, the circumstances, why is no one speaking up for the victim? Where is his family or friends?"

If you or anyone you know would like to make a statement about the victim, please comment below.

The IRC Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Daugherty at 772-978-6240/ pdaugherty@ircsheriff.org or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.