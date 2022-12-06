Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the dispute

"My Husband just shot 2 people and I believe he killed them." Susan Hootman tells the 911 dispatcher

Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting of Henry and Ginger Wallace around 3:00pm on Saturday. The two deceased were positively identified as Henry and Ginger by authorities, found feet away from their front door with wounds to the chest.

It is told that the couple had ongoing “HOA Issues” with 75 yr old Mr. Hootman, who lived in the apartment below them. It is told that Henry Wallace yelled at Hugh Hootman’s wife Susan a few days prior for leaving the shared laundry room door open. So when Hootman see’s Wallace at the mailbox on Saturday, he tells him that he needs to apologize for yelling at his wife. This apparently was a big mistake made by Wallace

Martin County Sheriff's detectives have since charged and jailed 75 year old Hugh Hootman with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his neighbors, 81 year old Ginger Wallace and her husband, 81 year old Henry Wallace.

Hootman told detectives “I lost my temper” after he explains that Wallace tried to push past him, so he took out his gun (kept in his pocket) and shot Wallace several times. When Ginger Wallace ran outside to see what was going on, Hootman then shot Ginger twice.

Henry and Ginger’s neighbor Kathy Barger said that she was outside preparing for Christmas when she heard Ginger scream and realized her husband had been shot. Kathy says “That’ll stay with me all my days.”

Another neighbor Raymond Boze ran outside to see a terrified mailman calling 911.

Deputies say that Hugh Hootman went upstairs after the shooting and told his wife “Call the police, I just shot Henry and Ginger.” This took Susans’ breath away. She dialed 911 and said "My Husband just shot 2 people and I believe he killed them." You can listen to the 911 call here.

She then goes on to explain that he has unloaded the gun and left it outside. Hugh Hootman was not sitting in his recliner, in apparent shock from the horror he just performed.

Shortly after, the SWAT Team arrived and took Hootman into custody.

Detectives now say that he has said “I am so sorry. I wish I could take it back.”

Now people are taking to Facebook and various other outlets to express their concern for the man of senior age:

“I don't get it how old is he? What would make someone his age do this?”

While others mourned the death and loss of Henry and Ginger Wallace. One commenting:

“My parents lived right across from Ginger and Henry Wallace. They were a nice couple” and “they will be dearly missed.”