Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market

This weekend: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market at IRC Fairgrounds

3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market Poster Photo by Barbara Snow

Snow's Space Coast Superior Events LLC announces the 3rd annual Kris Kringle Market from December 9th to December 11th, 2022

Local artists, crafters, and businesses all are gathering at the Indian River County Fairgrounds at 7955 58th Avenue Vero Beach Florida 32967 to showcase their work.

There is going to be a ton of vendors as well as food trucks and local musicians.

A visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as the Grinch for free photos!

Free parking and free admission!

Hours:

December 9th is from noon to 4 p.m.

December 10th is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 11th is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are going to be FREE make-and-take ornaments on Sunday from 11am - 2pm

FREE PHOTOS with The Grinch on Sunday from 11am - 2pm

FREE Pony Rides and Horse Carriage Rides on Sunday from 11am - 3pm

FREE Gift to Kids on Saturday given by a featured Disney Character

Donations can be made at the event to help West Coast families affected by Hurricane Ian

You can view more future events by Snow's Space Coast Superior Events LLC at: https://barbaraannsnow.com/#49f0ce49-edb3-4d36-a0a6-a357df066e4a