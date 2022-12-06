Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach: #DoYouGiveARuck 4th Annual Operation Ruckmus benefit for Toys for Tots

Kristin Leigh Wilson

Doyougivearuck is hosting their 4th Annual Operation Ruckmus benefitting Toys for Tots

#doyougivearuck Toys for Tots PosterPhoto byJimmy Jackson/Facebook

DO YOU GIVE A RUCK?! The 4th annual OPERATION RUCKMUS is happening on December 17th from 10am-12pm located at Sailfish Brewing Co. Vero Beach - 2855 Ocean Dr, Vero Beach. FL 32963

Doyougivearuck's Founder Jimmy Jackson says in this Facebook post:

" If ever one of my friends on my friends list or followers donated 1 toy. Their would be 7,000 toys ready for local kids this Christmas."

"I come to you this morning to join me in this cause. We have a chance to make this Christmas one to remember for a lot of local kid's. Can't make the event? Go by one of our drop box locations. My method behind the madness is "fire superiority". Every good grunt knows if you lay enough lead down range eventually you will hit your target. The more toys we have the more targets we hit.

If you live outside our area there is ways for you to still help. #DoYouGiveARuck? does Cash App, Zelle, PayPal, and Square. We also take cash or check. Every penny donated will go back to Ruckmas. You have the #DYGAR? guarantee on that and we don't break our word. Drop a toy, join us on December 17th for our ruck to raise toy's, or donate today!"

If you can't make it to the Annual Ruckmas, below is a list of other drop-off locations where they are collecting gifts. You can also send in monetary donations, through the links on their Facebook post above.

#doyougivearuck Toys for Tots PosterPhoto byJimmy Jackson/Facebook

#DoYouGiveARuck? is a not for profit organization that is designed to promote local businesses, veterans, and to feed the homeless. They rely on local sponsors and individual participants to raise money for other organizations.

Visit their website here: https://www.doyougivearuck.com/ or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doyougivearuck

