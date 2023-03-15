Popular seafood restaurant opens another new location in Florida

A popular seafood restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida and will be celebrating its grand opening later this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Max Mota on Unsplash

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the popular seafood restaurant chain Hot N Juicy Crawfish will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Florida location in Kissimmee, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The new Hot N Juicy Crawfish restaurant is located at 5469 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee near Punjab Kitchen and the Nipa Hut Bar & Restaurant.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm on March 25th, and the first 100 customers will get a free pound of crawfish, according to the restaurant's Facebook post.

However, while the grand opening event isn't happening until later this month, that doesn't mean that you have to wait to enjoy Hot N Juicy's delicious seafood meals since they are already open to the public.

So far, the new restaurant has received many positive reviews from local customers. For example, this is what one local patron named Judy had to say about the new location in Kissimmee in a recent Google review:

We’ve been here several times and both food and service are superb!. The fried catfish is the best in town! We also ordered boiled shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes and loved it all.The sangria was tasty, too. Highly recommend this restaurant.

So if you happen to be in the Kissimmee area, consider stopping by the new location for their grand opening event on March 25th.

Hot N Juicy Crawfish also has locations in Orlando, Virginia, Las Vegas, Arizona, and California.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.