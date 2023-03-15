Leading food chain opens another new location in Ohio

If you enjoy breakfast sandwiches in the morning with a side of piping hot coffee, you may be interested to learn that a leading national food chain that offers precisely that has opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more.

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images Pro/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the popular fast-casual breakfast chain Dunkin' celebrated the grand opening of its new Ohio location in New Albany, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Dunkin' is located at 9855 Johnstown Road in New Albany near the Aldi grocery store, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Tim Hortons.

Dunkin' is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, and pastries. You can see their full menu here on their website.

So far, the new Dunkin' location has received mixed feedback from local customers. For example, this is what one local patron named Warren had to say about the new location in a recent Google review:

Went 2 get coffee & donuts. nice boy behind the counter complimented my shirt. rly needed that today. coffee was good.

However, another customer named Dan expressed dissatisfaction with his order in another recent review:

Stopped in at 12pm, bought 6 variety of donuts and they were hard. Unbelievable.

So if you happen to be in the New Albany area, consider stopping by the new Dunkin' location on Johnstown Road the next time you're in the mood for a hearty breakfast sandwich or coffee drink.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.