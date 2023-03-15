Major off-price retail store opens another new location in New Jersey

A popular off-price retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Ivanastar/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the major discount retail store chain Burlington celebrated the grand opening of its newest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.

The new Burlington store is located at 191 E. Hanover Avenue in Morristown near Chase Bank, Restore Hyper Wellness, and the Lidl grocery store.

Burlington is an off-price retail chain, offering a wide selection of products ranging from clothing and accessories to home goods. The store carries stylish and quality items at low prices, making them accessible to everyone. Burlington appeals to shoppers looking for fashion that they can afford while still appearing on trend.

This is what one local shopper named Pat had to say about the new Burlington store in Morristown in a recent Google review:

I love Burlington ❤️. I was truly happy to see it open close to my job. I'm was there on day two...some of your workers were very friendly...see you soon...

So if you happen to be in the Morristown area, consider stopping by the new Burlington store on E. Hanover Avenue the next time you want to update your wardrobe with stylish, quality items at an affordable price.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.