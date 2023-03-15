Popular discount retailer opening another new store location in Arkansas

A popular national discount retail chain with nearly 1200 locations nationwide recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arkansas next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Juanmonino/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Friday, April 14, 2023, the national discount retail store chain Five Below will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Arkansas store location in Little Rock, according to the company's website.

The new Five Below store will be located at 416 S. University Avenue in Little Rock near Panera Bread, Target, and the Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Five Below is a discount store chain that sells products for $5 or less. However, they also sell some items that are over $5, like electronics, sporting equipment, and toys.

The store carries a wide selection of items, including apparel, accessories, phone cases and tech gear, school supplies, books, home decor, and more.

Five Below stores are generally geared towards teens and pre-teens looking for branded items at affordable prices. But adults looking for party supplies, gifts, snacks, and other items often find great deals there too.

So if you happen to be in the Little Rock area, consider stopping in the new Five Below store on S. Univerity Avenue for their grand opening next month on April 14th.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.