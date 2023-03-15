Fast-growing food chain opens another new location in Nebraska

A popular food chain recently opened another new bake shop in Nebraska. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Kseniia/Canva Pro license

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the fast-growing gourmet food chain Crumbl Cookies celebrated the grand opening of its newest Nebraska location in Lincoln, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.

The new Crumbl Cookies shop is located at 6005 O Street in Lincoln, near Massage Envy, Whole Foods Market, and the Sleep Number Mattress store.

The Crumbl Cookie chain is known for its gourmet cookie flavors and rotating menu that changes each week. For example, this week, Crumbl is baking Mallow Creme, Mint Brownie, Butterscotch Chip, Sugar Gold Coin, and a Mystery flavor. However, next week the menu will change, and there will be all new cookie flavors to try.

The chain usually offers Milk Chocolate Chip each week because its a popular and traditional favorite among customers.

You can see Crumbl Cookies' current menu here on their website.

Here's what one local customer named Ashley had to say about the new Crumbl Cookies location in Lincoln in a recent Google review:

Was there on opening day and cookies were delicious! Staff was friendly and line wasn’t bad at all!

So if you happen to be in the Lincoln area, consider stopping by the new Crumbl Cookies location the next time you're in the mood to try new and exciting cookie flavors.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.