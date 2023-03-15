Leading supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in Georgia

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Georgia last week. Read on to learn more.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the rapidly expanding grocery store chain Publix celebrated the grand opening of its newest Georgia store location in Newnan, according to the company's website.

The new 48,387-square-foot supermarket is located at 4000 US-29 in Newnan near the Waffle House, Southwest Christian Church, and D&H Distributing.

This new Publix store is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm and has a pharmacy, floral department, bakery, deli, and more. Shoppers can also order catering and custom cakes from this location.

If you prefer to order groceries online, you can take advantage of their curbside pickup or have your items delivered directly to your home through their Instacart integration.

Here's what one local customer named Stephen had to say about the new Publix store in Newnan in a recent Google review:

Great new store! Always have liked Publix but customer service here has been amazing!!

So if you happen to be in the Newnan area, consider stopping by the new Publix supermarket the next time you need to go on a grocery run to stock up on food and other household essentials.

