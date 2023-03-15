Large discount retailer closing most Illinois store locations

A large discount retail chain recently announced that most of its store locations in Illinois would be closing soon. These stores are currently running "closing sales" to reduce inventory. Read on to learn more.

Photo by KLH49/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

Tuesday Morning is a national discount retail store chain that sells home decor, accent furniture, toys, gifts, and more. They currently have hundreds of store locations throughout the country. However, soon, they will only have a few stores remaining.

Last month the Tuesday Morning retail store chain filed for bankruptcy, then announced that it would be closing over 250 of its stores, including most of its locations in Illinois.

The silver lining for shoppers is that the stores that have been marked for closure are currently running "going out of business" sales where shoppers can big on a wide selection of home decor and other items. However, the stores did not indicate how long the sales would be going on.

Here are the Tuesday Morning store locations in Illinois that will be closing and that are currently running sales:

1401 West Glen Avenue at University Square in Peoria,

45 E. Marketview Drive at Marketview Center in Champaign,

5613 West Touhy Avenue at the Village Crossing Shopping Center in Niles,

2345 South MacArthur Boulevard at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Springfield, and

4700 Gilbert Avenue at the Garden Market Shopping Center in Western Springs.

The Tuesday Morning stores in Fox River Grove and Orland Park have not been marked for closure to date and are expected to remain open.

You can see the full list of Tuesday Morning store closures throughout the country here on the company's website.

