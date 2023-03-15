Massive grocer opens another new store location in Michigan

If you've been looking for a new affordable place to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

Photo by MangoStar Studio/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the major discount grocer Aldi will be opening its brand new Michigan supermarket in Sturgis for a "sneak peak," according to the company's website.

However, the official grand opening event isn't until Thursday, March 16th.

The new Aldi store is located at 811 S. Centerville Road in Sturgis near Family Dollar, Hot n' Now Hamburgers, and the Secretary of State office.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 8:30 am on Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store will also be handing out prizes to the first 100 customers and giving away free shopping totes throughout the day. Shoppers can also enter a raffle to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

You can learn more about Aldi's grand opening event and giveaways here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Sturgis area, consider stopping by the new Aldi store location for their grand opening event this Thursday.

The store is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.