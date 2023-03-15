Popular discount retailer opening another new store in Michigan

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Michigan this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by tomeng/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Friday, March 31, 2023, the major discount retailer Burlington will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Michigan store location in Ann Arbor, according to the company's website.

The new Burlington store will be located at 215 N. Maple Road in Ann Arbor near Ulta Beauty, Crumbl Cookies, and Dunham's Sports in the Maple Village shopping center.

Burlington is a leading off-price retailer that sells clothing for women, men, and kids from popular brands at a significant discount off the original price. The retail store chain also carries fashion accessories, shoes, and home decor items.

With a new Burlington store opening in Ann Arbor, local residents can benefit by having access to great savings on quality name brands and also the potential for more job opportunities close by.

Additionally, having a Burlington nearby provides added convenience for customers who might otherwise have to travel farther to shop at a Burlington store.

So if you happen to be in the Ann Arbor area, consider stopping by the new Burlington store on N. Maple Road for their grand opening weekend starting on March 31st.

Kristen Walters is an independent writer informing readers about local business news. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.